AIG Women's Open: Emily Pedersen impresses Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen with fast start

Emily Pedersen is trying to play down hopes of making a late push for Europe’s Solheim Cup team despite impressing captain Suzann Pettersen with a fast start at the AIG Women’s Open.

The five-time Ladies European Tour winner has featured twice for Team Europe and scored three points during the 2021 victory, although has only registered three worldwide top-10s since that Solheim Cup success.

This week's major at Walton Heath is the penultimate event in qualifying for the Solheim Cup, with the top two players on the European Solheim Cup Rankings and the next six highest-ranked players in the Rolex World Golf Rankings then automatically qualifying for Team Europe.

Emily Pedersen mixed an eagle and two bogeys with a lone bogey during an opening-round 69 at the AIG Women's Open

Pedersen is outside the world's top 100 and lies 46th in the Solheim Cup standings, meaning she would likely require one of four captain's picks, but boosted her chances after grabbing a share of the clubhouse lead with an opening-round 69.

"I try to say it's not on my mind, but it's always back there," Pedersen told Sky Sports. "I try and tell myself that if I just concentrate on doing a good job every day and putting in the work that it will sort itself out.

"I mean, obviously it's no secret that I want to be there. I know I can win points, but I'm trying to just focus one day at a time."

A strong core of Europe's winning teams in 2019 and 2021 will return for this year's edition of the biennial contest from September 22-24, where Pettersen's side will be chasing a historic third consecutive victory over Team USA.

Pedersen was among one of several European players to impress on Thursday morning at Walton Heath, with Perrine Delacour birdieing four of her last five holes to join the share of the lead and Solheim Cup stalwart Carlota Ciganda also in contention after an opening-round 70.

"Emily [Kristine Pedersen] has obviously played the Solheim Cup before, she has the experience, she has the power, she has the attitude and has part of the dynamics you would probably look for in a pick, but I need to see something," Pettersen told Sky Sports Golf.

Pedersen is looking to make her third Solheim Cup appearance and first on home soil for Team Europe

"She is one out of many on the shortlist that keeps getting a little shorter, but there's still a lot of golf to be played this week [AIG Women's Open] and next week [ISPS Handa World Invitational].

"I think our team looks fantastic. We're trying to cover four spots - some might be more obvious than others, but I'm just looking at the dynamics of the 12. I want them to be unified, I want them to fit together.

"I'm looking for form, I'm looking for experience, but I'm also looking for who can complete that pack. I never thought it was going to be this hard to be honest and every week some names pop up again and brings themselves into contention."

Maja Stark and Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier currently occupy the two automatic picks on the European Points List, while Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Linn Grant are all inside the world's top 20, with Carlota Ciganda and Anna Nordqvist closing in on further Solheim Cup appearances.

"I don't think on paper we've ever been stronger," Pettersen added. "On paper it's great to see the eight-pack is playing great, doing what they need to do and - touch wood - are all healthy.

"They keep plugging along and they've all won over the last year or so. Celine [Boutier] is coming in with tremendous form. Linn [Grant] won her fourth LPGA Tour start in the USA and Maja [Stark] played good again last week after a rough start to her LPGA Tour career.

"We have a lot of youth but we also have Anna Nordqvist, Georgia [Hall], Charley [Hull], who have all been a part of this, know what to expect and know where their games need to be, so that's very helpful."

