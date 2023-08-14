DP World Tour: 2024 season schedule revealed with new play-off double-header to conclude Race to Dubai

The DP World Tour will feature a first-ever play-off double-header to finish the season and an increased overall prize fund as part of a new-look schedule for 2024.

Announcing an overhauled calendar which features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 countries, next year's season will conclude with two DP World Tour Play-Offs in November in the United Arab Emirates - where the year's number one player will be crowned.

The calendar features what are described as "three new and distinct phases" on the Race to Dubai.

These three phases are as follows:

Five Global Swings from November 2023 to August 2024

from November 2023 to August 2024 The Back 9 - featuring nine of the DP World Tour's most historic tournaments and national Opens - from September 2024 to October 2024

- featuring nine of the DP World Tour's most historic tournaments and national Opens - from September 2024 to October 2024 Two DP World Tour Play-Offs - the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai - in November 2024.

Players will compete for an overall record prize fund of $148.5m (excluding the majors).

"Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before," said Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour's chief executive.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour."

DP World Tour's new-look: How the 2024 season will progress from start to dramatic finish

The decision to move the Abu Dhabi Championship from its usual January slot to the penultimate event in November will create a blockbuster end to the season, featuring the leading 70 players on the Race to Dubai rankings.

The top 50 at the end of that tournament then qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on November 14-17. Jon Rahm won the 2022 tournament, with Rory McIlroy finishing as the season's number one for the fourth time.

The Global Swings explained and the full 2024 schedule

The opening eight months of the campaign will feature five individual 'Swings', taking in events around different parts of the globe.

These are titled The Opening Swing, The International Swing, The Asian Swing, The European Swing and The Closing Swing.

Each swing will have its own individual rankings and champion, who will each earn $200,000 from an overall $1m bonus pool. The champions of each Swing will qualify for each of the 'Back 9' events. The five Swings will also offer qualification into the first three Rolex Series events.

This phase of the season will feature a new Pro-Am event, the Dubai Invitational played at Dubai Creek Resort from January 11-14. The Tour is also returning to Bahrain for the first time since 2011 at the Bahrain Championship at the start of February.

The Volvo China Open (May 2-5) also returns for the first time in five years.

The Global Swings are followed by a succession of big-name events in the Back 9, beginning with the British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. This schedule also features the BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links.

The top 110 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings at the conclusion of this phase in October will earn their DP World Tour cards for 2025, with the top 70 then entering the Playoffs.

Opening Swing

November 23-26 2023 - Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia)

November 23-26 ​​​​​​ - Joburg Open (Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa)

November 30-December 3 - ISPS Handa Australian Open (The Australian GC & The Lakes GC, Sydney, Australia)

November 30-December 3 - Investec South African Open Championship (Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa)

December 7-10 - Alfred Dunhill Championship (Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa)

December 14-17 - AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Heritage La Réserve GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius)

International Swing

January 11-14 2024 - Dubai Invitational (Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, UAE)

January 18-21 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE)

January 25-28 - Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE)

February 1-4 - Bahrain Championship (Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain)

February 22-25 - Magical Kenya Open (Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya)

February 29-March 3 - SDC Championship (TBC, South Africa)

March 7-10 - Jonsson Workwear Open (TBC, South Africa)

Asian Swing

March 21-24 - Singapore Classic (Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore)

March 28-31 - Asian Event TBA (TBC)

April 11-14 - The Masters (Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA)

April 18-21 - Korea Championship (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea)

April 25-28 - ISPS HANDA - CHAMPIONSHIP (Taiheiyo Club, Gotemba Course, Gotemba City, Japan)

May 2-5 - Volvo China Open (Hidden Grace GC, Shenzhen, China)

May 16-19 - PGA Championship (Valhalla GC, Louisville, Kentucky, USA)

European Swing

May 23-26 - Soudal Open (Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium)

May 30-June 2 - European Open (Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany)

June 6-9 - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (TBC, Sweden)

June 13-16 - US Open (Pinehurst Resort & CC, Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA)

June 20-23 - KLM Open (The International, Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

June 27-30 - Italian Open (TBC, Italy)

July 4-7 - BMW International Open (Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany)

Closing Swing

July 11-14 - Genesis Scottish Open (The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland)

July 11-14 - Event TBA (TBC, USA)

July 18-21 - The 152nd Open (Royal Troon GC, Ayrshire, Scotland)

July 18-21 - Barracuda Championship (Tahoe Mt. Club, Truckee, California, USA)

August 1-4 - Olympic Men's Golf Competition (Le Golf National, Paris, France)

August 15-18 - D+D Real Czech Masters (Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic)

August 22-25 - Danish Golf Championship (Lübker Golf Resort, Aarhus, Denmark)

The Back 9

August 29-September 1 - Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo (The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England)

September 5-8 - Omega European Masters (Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland)

September 12-15 - Horizon Irish Open (Royal County Down GC, Newcastle, Co Down, Northern Ireland)

September 19-22 - BMW PGA Championship (Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England)

September 26-29 - acciona Open de España presented by Madrid (Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain)

October 3-6 - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland)

October 10-13 - Open de France (Le Golf National, Paris, France)

October 17-20 - Andalucia Masters (Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain)

October 24-27 - Event TBA (TBC)

DP World Tour Play-Offs

November 7-10 - Abu Dhabi Championship (Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE)

November 14-17 - DP World Tour Championship (Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai, UAE)

*major championships in bold

