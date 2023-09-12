Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and rest of Luke Donald's Team Europe take scouting mission to Rome

Viktor Hovland and vice-captain Francesco Molinari were among those on Team Europe's pre-Ryder Cup trip to Rome on Monday

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and the rest of Team Europe enjoyed a scouting trip to Marco Simone Golf Club on Monday ahead of the Ryder Cup later this month.

Two days on from nine of Zach Johnson's USA team heading to Rome to prepare for the biennial contest, live from September 29-October 1 on Sky Sports, Luke Donald took all 12 of his line-up for a practice session at this year's Ryder Cup venue.

McIlroy - sporting a backwards Ryder Cup cap - made the trip after a disappointing final day at the Horizon Irish Open, where he found the water four times on his way to finish tied-16th, with Shane Lowry making his first visit to the course after ending in a share for third at the K Club.

Tyrrell Hatton arrived following his missed cut in Ireland last week, with Rahm, Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick the other survivors from Europe's record-breaking loss in 2021 also enjoying the trip to Italy.

Ryder Cup rookies Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre got to return to the venue where they have enjoyed DS Automobiles Italian Open victories in recent seasons, with European veteran Justin Rose, Austria's Sepp Straka and rising star Ludvig Åberg completing the team visit.

Francesco Molinari - who won all five points in Europe's 2018 success - was among the vice-captains in attendance, with the team sitting down for official photos and enjoying on-course access at this year's layout.

Here's a closer look at how the team enjoyed their Rome experience...

Donald: Team trip 'important step'

Donald will be looking to lead Europe to a seventh consecutive home victory over Team USA and avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 30 years, with the Englishman delighted with the course and his team ahead of the 2023 edition.

"It [Marco Simone GC] is looking amazing," Donald said. "The green staff have done an amazing job. It has not been an easy summer with the hot weather they've had, but the course is impeccable. The rough is nice and thick and the course is looking great. I'm really with how they've done and how they presented it.

Luke Donald is hoping to extend Europe's winning home Ryder Cup record

"There's a lot of emotions going around and a lot of anticipation, energy and excitement. The guys that haven't played a Ryder Cup before have seen now how week is going to be, so there's a lot of great energy there.

"It was great to get all the guys together. It was really important and it's the first time we've had a practice trip, so to get the guys in the same team room, out on the golf course and seeing the course was an important step."

What's next?

All 12 of the team head to London to tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship, with the Rolex Series event the last time the majority of Donald's side will tee it up ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Lowry returns as defending champion after last year's one-shot victory over Rahm and McIlroy, who holds a 2,350-point lead at the top of the DP World Tour's season-long standings as he looks to win the Race to Dubai for a fifth time and the second year running.

Max Homa and Justin Thomas are the only Team USA players featuring at the PGA Tour's season-opening Fortinet Championship, the start of the "FedExCup Fall", where captain Johnson and and vice-captain Stewart Cink are in the field.

MacIntyre is the only European player currently listed in the field for the Open de France next week, where there is no PGA Tour event scheduled, before the 44th Ryder Cup takes place in Rome later this month.

