Ryder Cup: Jon Rahm labels excluding Sergio Garcia from Team Europe as 'stupid' after LIV Golf player left out

Jon Rahm believes the decision to leave out Sergio Garcia from Team Europe at the Ryder Cup is "stupid".

Garcia, like all other players who left the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, was omitted from captain Luke Donald's playing team.

He is has the most wins in Ryder Cup history, becoming a vice-captain for the European squad and has 25 victories, 13 losses and seven halves in his career. Europe's Nick Faldo (23 victories) and the USA's Arnold Palmer (22) rank next on the all-time wins list.

"I think it would be really stupid of anybody not to lean on Sergio Garcia's experience in the Ryder Cup," said Rahm. "I mean, he is the best player Europe has ever had, won the most points and has shown it time and time again.

"If he were able to be a vice-captain, I absolutely would lean on him. Same as we are going to lean on (Jose Maria Olazabal) this coming Ryder Cup, right."

Addressing the potential Ryder Cup playing careers of Garcia and English golfers Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, who all defected to LIV, Rahm said, "When it comes to the game and all those players being able to be back, it's been a difficult time.

"Obviously things have changed a little bit. I wouldn't know how to answer because we are going to have to see if it's possible or not, right?

"I would like to see it, but unfortunately we've seen some of those players give up their (DP World) Tour status where that's no longer a possibility. So I would like to see it but we don't know what the future holds, right? I think with this agreement or this possible union between the PGA Tour, DP World and PIF might change things a little bit."

