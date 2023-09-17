BMW PGA Championship: Ryan Fox birdies 18th to pip Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai at Wentworth

Ryan Fox celebrates the birdie putt on the 18th that saw him win the BMW PGA Championship

Ryan Fox produced a sensational back-nine performance to claim a thrilling one-shot victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

​​​​​​The early narrative ahead of the final round was that we could see the crowning of a new superstar in Ludvig Åberg and then, following a Sunday charge from Rory McIlroy, it looked as though Tyrrell Hatton was going to stroll to victory.

However, New Zealander Fox, who looked down and out after a triple-bogey at the third, emerged from the pack and made a crucial birdie at the 18th to snatch the title after Hatton had birdied the same hole moments earlier.

The 36-year-old carded a five-under 67 to finish on 18 under and secure his fourth DP World Tour success, ending up just a single shot ahead of Hatton and also his playing partner Aaron Rai, who was a whisker away from forcing a play-off with an eagle at the last.

Jon Rahm, who also went close to an eagle at the last, finished fourth on 16 under with another European Ryder Cup star, Viktor Hovland, fifth on 15 under.

How Fox snatched victory at Wentworth

Fox started the day three behind Åberg but a wild drive into the trees down the right at the par-four third seemingly put paid to his chances as he racked up a triple-bogey.

Two solid approaches at the sixth and eighth set up birdies as he began to claw his way back up the leaderboard and a superb tee shot to three feet saw him birdie the 10th, which he followed up with gains at 11 and 12 with more good iron play.

Another well-placed tee shot at the 14th took him within a shot of Hatton's lead and he was suddenly in front after birdieing the 15th thanks to a brilliant second shot from between trees shortly after Hatton had bogeyed the same hole.

Fox let birdie chances slip by at the 16th and 17th, meaning he took a one-shot lead to the 18th tee, but that disappeared as Hatton made birdie as he prepared to lay-up.

The New Zealander held his nerve, though, and knocked his third shot to six feet from where he confidently converted his eighth birdie of the day after Rai had applied further pressure.

Hatton stormed through the field with five birdies over the first seven holes - also missing an easy chance at the fourth - the pick of which saw him almost notch a hole-in-one as he hit the pin at the fifth before holing a bunker shot at the sixth.

He bounced back from a bogey at the eighth with back-to-back gains at the 10th and 11th to move four clear of the field and on track to follow up his 2020 win.

However, he parred the next three holes as his rivals, including Fox, closed in, and then hooked his tee shot at the 15th out of bounds shortly before an 88-minute break due to rain and the threat of lightning.

The Englishman had gone close with his fourth shot, though, and holed out for a bogey when play resumed, but that allowed Fox to take his chance in behind him.

Missed opportunities at 16 and 17 proved frustrating but Hatton stood firm, although the birdie at the last left him just short with a score of 66.

Aaron Rai played alongside Fox in the final round

Rai had opened with a bogey but kept in touch throughout his round, with four birdies over the closing six holes also just not quite enough as he signed for a 68.

