Robert MacIntyre endures torrid Open de France display, missing the cut a week before Ryder Cup

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre endured an Open de France performance to forget, missing the cut one week before the start of the Ryder Cup in Italy, live on Sky Sports Golf.

The 27-year-old registered nine bogeys - four on the first day, five on the second - and two double-bogeys on the second, moving from three-under par after seven holes, to level-par after the first day, and then to six over and missing the cut at Le Golf National.

MacIntyre, who is the only member of Europe's Ryder Cup team competing this week, had to settle for an early exit, while 27-year-old compatriot Ewen Ferguson sits three shots off the lead.

In their last event ahead of the Ryder Cup, seven of Team Europe's players placed in the top 10 at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth; "It's awesome. We're in a good spot," says Rory McIlroy.

Tyrrell Hatton edged out of the top spot by Ryan Fox to finish tied in second. "I take some confidence from that," Hatton said, looking forward to the "very special" weeks to come.

All 12 members of the team made the cut in the BMW PGA Championship. Following Hatton, Jon Rahm came fourth, Viktor Hovland fifth and Tommy Fleetwood sixth.

Hovland promises there's more to come from him too. "I would say I'm more pleased with the result over how I was playing. I didn't make any big mistakes but I didn't really feel like I was hitting it as good as I should," he reflected.

Sepp Straka, who finished in joint-10th along with Ludvig Åberg on 12-under-par at Wentworth, is looking to be at his best at the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy only just made the cut but staged an impressive run on the final day, scoring 65 in the fourth round to tie for seventh place on 13 under par.

