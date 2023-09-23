Solheim Cup: Team Europe impress in fourballs to sit 8-8 with Team USA heading into Sunday singles

Leona Maguire and Charley Hull delivered an impressive fourballs victory to help pull Team Europe back level with Team USA heading into the Sunday singles at the Solheim Cup.

Europe recovered from being swept in Friday's opening session to win three of the four fourballs matches later that day, with Suzann Pettersen's side now tied at 8-8 after following a share of the spoils in the Saturday foursomes with another impressive fourballs display.

Maguire and Hull claimed an impressive 4&3 win over Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, while a 2&1 success for Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen over Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee completed the European comeback.

Saturday fourballs Charley Hull (Eng) and Leona Maguire (Irl) beat Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing 4&3 Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin beat Anna Nordqvist (Swe) and Caroline Hedwall (Swe) 2up Madelene Sagstrom (Swe) and Emily Pedersen (Den) beat Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee 2&1 Carlota Ciganda (Esp) and Linn Grant (Swe) beat Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu 2&1

Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin edged USA back ahead when they produced a back-nine recovery to edge Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall 2up, only for Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant to see off Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu to level the contest again.

Europe now require six points on the final day to retain the trophy and 6.5 to complete a historic threepeat for the first time in the event's history, while Stacy Lewis' American team need 6.5 points to earn a first Solheim Cup success since 2017.

