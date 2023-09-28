Ryder Cup: Nick Faldo has Europe favourites to beat USA in Rome
The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup will see it contested in Italy for the first time when Marco Simone Golf and Country Club hosts this year's matches between Europe and the USA; watch all three days live on Sky Sports Golf from 6am on Friday and stream with NOW
Last Updated: 28/09/23 9:21am
Ryder Cup legend, and six-time major winner, Nick Faldo is giving the Europeans the edge over Team USA in Rome this week, predicting the hosts to regain the trophy.
Faldo represented Europe a record 11 times at the Ryder Cup, winning 25 points, while he also captained the team in 2008, albeit in a losing cause at Valhalla.
The US romped to a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straights two years ago, but Faldo believes Europe can emerge victorious again.
"I would lean to Europe," Faldo said in an exclusive interview on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.
"For either team, your 'big four' have got to do the heavy lifting. And you look at our big three right now - Rory [McIlroy], Jon [Rahm] and Viktor [Hovland] - they're great.
"You need a fourth, whoever that will be this week. Luke [Donald] will be looking for that. He will want four really solid guys, who will probably have to play five matches.
"If you luck out and get a rookie [do well] - and the Americans don't really know these two guys (Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg) - that's very useful and powerful."
Faldo also questioned some of USA captain Zach Johnson's six wildcard picks - Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa. Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas - raising concerns over their form coming in.
"Those six picks, if they're playing great, they are great," he said. "But they're all - even Brooks [Koepka] - running a bit hot and cold.
"Justin Thomas, has he got it? Rickie Fowler, sure he has found his game, but he hasn't really spent much time in the deep end.
"I've been to Ryder Cups when you haven't quite got your game and it is scary. There is no build-up and way to ease yourself into it.
"If your game is a little off, it doesn't protect you. If it goes wrong the first half a dozen holes, more than likely it means you're in for a brutal week"
Faldo added: "I can't wait. This week is going to be epic - the whole atmosphere [of a Ryder Cup], the intensity, it's special."
Also on the podcast, Faldo reflects on his storied Ryder Cup history and, specifically, his relationship with the late, great Seve Ballesteros.
He also discusses the difference between the modern game and his time at the top, as well as the unique challenges the Marco Simone golf course will pose to the players at the Ryder Cup this week.
