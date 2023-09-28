Ryder Cup: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton to lead out Europe in foursomes as Rory McIlroy partners Tommy Fleetwood

Masters champion Jon Rahm will lead out Team Europe for the third consecutive Ryder Cup after being sent to partner Tyrrell Hatton in the Friday foursomes in Rome.

Rahm, who top-scored for Europe with 3.5 points in their record-breaking defeat to Team USA at Whistling Straits in 2021, will look to get Luke Donald's side off to a winning start when they tee off at 7.35am (6.35am BST) at Marco Simone Golf Club.

The pair, who played together in the Friday fourballs two years ago, will take on world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion Sam Burns in the opening match of the session.

It's the first time in 30 years that Europe have elected to start a home Ryder Cup with foursomes rather than fourballs, with Donald hoping the switch gives them the best chance of building an early lead as they look to regain the trophy.

Rising star Ludvig Åberg - who only turned professional this summer - has been immediately thrown into a Ryder Cup debut as he forms an all-Scandinavian partnership with FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, with the pair taking on Open winner Brian Harman and fellow debutant Max Homa.

Ireland's Shane Lowry goes out alongside debutant Sepp Straka, with the European pair facing two-time major champion and Team USA stalwart Rickie Fowler - making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance after failing to earn a spot two years ago.

Rory McIlroy begins his seventh consecutive Ryder Cup alongside a new playing partner in Tommy Fleetwood, who won four points during Europe's last home victory at Le Golf National in 2018.

The strong European duo take on the formidable partnership of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who have previously impressed together at Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups and at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

USA captain Zach Johnson has surprisingly left out Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who were 4-0 in last year's Presidents Cups and have partnered each other in the past two Ryder Cups, with Brooks Koepka and US Open champion Wyndham Clark the other two not to feature.

Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the Team Europe players sitting out of the morning session but likely to feature in the fourballs, while rookies Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre will also have to wait to make their debuts.

Friday foursomes matches (all BST)

0635 Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) vs Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

0650 Viktor Hovland (Nor) and Ludvig Åberg (Swe) vs Brian Harman and Max Homa

0705 Shane Lowry (Irl) and Sepp Straka (Aut) vs Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

0720 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Captains 'confident' of fast start

Team Europe captain Luke Donald: "I have a lot of faith in my team, but at the same time, I certainly don't underestimate the USA side. There's some strong players. There's a lot of players that played two years ago in Whistling Straits. They have some pairings that have astronomical win percentages that have had a lot of success.

"I'm very happy with the progress of my team. They seem to have come into a lot of form the last few months, and they've continued that in big tournaments. The preparation the last few days has been fantastic. They've given a lot over the last three days. They're very engaged, and they are ready to compete tomorrow."

Team USA captain Zach Johnson: "I'm very confident in my eight. All these guys I have on my side, I know they're up against a very bona fide opponent, all eight of ours versus all eight of theirs.

Obviously we're very confident in putting Scottie [Scheffler] and Sam [Burns] out. You've got some experience in there, and you've got some chemistry in there as well. Those guys want to get after it, and I'm confident that they can do that."

What happens next?

The fourballs action is then set to begin at 12.25pm (11.25am BST) on both days, although could be pushed back slightly, with 15 minutes between each match and the final game beginning at 1.10pm (12.10pm BST). All 24 players will then be involved in the Sunday singles, with the opening match starting at 11.35am in Italy (10.35am BST).

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times

Day 1 (Friday) - 4 Foursomes

6.35am Foursome (Match 1): Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) vs Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

6.50am Foursome (Match 2): Viktor Hovland (Nor) and Ludvig Åberg (Swe) vs Brian Harman and Max Homa

7.05am Foursome (Match 3): Shane Lowry (Irl) and Sepp Straka (Aut) vs Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

7.20am Foursome (Match 4): Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Day 1 (Friday) - 4 Fourballs

11.25am Fourball (Match 5)

11.40am Fourball (Match 6)

11.55am Fourball (Match 7)

12.10pm Fourball (Match 8)

Day 2 (Saturday) - 4 Foursomes

7.35am Foursome (Match 9)

7.50am Foursome (Match 10)

8.05am Foursome (Match 11)

8.20am Foursome (Match 12)

Day 2 (Saturday) - 4 Fourballs

12.25pm Fourball (Match 13)

12.40pm Fourball (Match 14)

12.55pm Fourball (Match 15)

1.10pm Fourball (Match 16)

Day 3 (Sunday) - 12 Singles

Match 17 tees off at 10.35am with players teeing off every 12 minutes.

