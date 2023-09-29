Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood to lead unchanged Europe out in Saturday foursomes
Rory McIlroy partners Tommy Fleetwood again but this time leads out an unchanged European foursomes line-up; Watch day two live on Saturday from 6am on Sky Sports Golf ahead of first tee shot at 6.35am
By Ali Stafford in Rome
Last Updated: 29/09/23 7:34pm
Rory McIlroy will lead out Team Europe in the Saturday foursomes as Luke Donald's side look to build on their historic start to the Ryder Cup in Rome.
Donald has elected to stick with the same pairings who won all four matches in Friday's foursomes at Marco Simone GC, the first time in Ryder Cup history Europe have swept the opening session, which helped the hosts move into a commanding 6.5-1.5 advantage.
McIlroy, who won both his matches on Friday, will once again partner Tommy Fleetwood - having claimed a 2&1 victory on the opening morning - as they face Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at 6.35am BST on Saturday morning.
- Europe extend Ryder Cup lead after Hovland and Rahm heroics
- Latest Ryder Cup scores and tee times | Opening day as it happened
- Stream Ryder Cup and more with NOW for £21 a month for six months
Brooks Koepka replaces Sam Burns as Scottie Scheffler's foursomes partner, with the major-winning duo taking on the all-Scandinavian duo of Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland, with Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka reunited as Max Homa replaces Brian Harman.
Jon Rahm switches from the top match to the bottom having won 1.5 points on Friday, with Tyrrell Hatton reuniting as his foursomes partner to face Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
It means that Matt Fitzpatrick sits out for Europe, having claimed the first Ryder Cup point of his career alongside McIlroy in the fourballs, with Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard also left out of the morning session for the second day running.
Burns is joined on the sidelines for Team USA by Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler, with Zach Johnson's side failing to win a single match on the opening day for the first time in the tournament's history.
Friday foursomes matches (all BST)
0635 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) and Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
0650 Viktor Hovland (Nor) and Ludvig Åberg (Swe) vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka
0705 Shane Lowry (Irl) and Sepp Straka (Aut) vs Max Homa and Brian Harman
0720 Jon Rahm (Esp) and Tyrell Hatton (Eng) vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
Donald: We'll never underestimate the USA
Europe's five-point lead after the opening day equals the largest in Ryder Cup history, leaving Donald's side eight points away from regaining the trophy and leaving Team USA with an uphill task if they're to end their 30-year drought on away soil.
Team Europe captain Luke Donald: "I'm incredibly proud. What they did, getting us off to a 4-0 start, is unheard of against this strong American team.
"It was tough this afternoon, really hard going... we showed so much grit and determination to turn it around. We'll never do that [underestimate the US]. They're too strong. We saw that two years ago [at Whistling Straits]. Each day it's about trying to win the next session."
Team USA captain Zach Johnson: "Today's done and there's more opportunity out there. 28 per cent-ish of a tournament is done, so we've got 72 per cent left.
"That is a lot of opportunity, which makes for, I would say just an ability to go out and show off and show the true character of this team, which I've been very proud of since the very beginning."
Live Ryder Cup Golf
September 30, 2023, 6:00am
Live on
What happens next?
The Saturday fourballs action is then set to begin at 12.25pm (11.25am BST), although it could be pushed back slightly, with 15 minutes between each match and the final game beginning at 1.10pm (12.10pm BST). All 24 players will then be involved in the Sunday singles, with the opening match starting at 11.35am in Italy (10.35am BST).
Ryder Cup 2023 tee times
Day 2 (Saturday) - 4 Fourballs
- 12.25pm Fourball (Match 13)
- 12.40pm Fourball (Match 14)
- 12.55pm Fourball (Match 15)
- 1.10pm Fourball (Match 16)
Day 3 (Sunday) - 12 Singles
- Match 17 tees off at 10.35am with players teeing off every 12 minutes.
Who will win the 2023 Ryder Cup? Watch exclusively live this week on Sky Sports! Live coverage from day two begins on Saturday from 6am, ahead of the first tee time at 6.35am. Stream the Ryder Cup and more for £21 a month for six months with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland