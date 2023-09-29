Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka hits out at 'child' Jon Rahm after dominant opening day for Team Europe
Europe equalled their largest opening-day lead in Ryder Cup history after winning both sessions in unbeaten day at Marco Simone GC; Luke Donald's side need eight more points over final two days to regain trophy; Watch day two live on Saturday from 6am ahead of first tee shot at 6.35am
Last Updated: 29/09/23 8:00pm
Brooks Koepka accused Jon Rahm of acting like a child after the Spaniard's stunning afternoon performance at the Ryder Cup in Rome on Friday.
Rahm eagled two of the final three holes at Marco Simone as he and Nicolai Hojgaard came from behind to earn a tie in their fourballs match against Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.
The 28-year-old world No 3, who chipped in three times in his two matches during the day, celebrated exuberantly as Europe took firm command of the contest, leading 6.5-1.5 after day one. It was not clear, however, what Rahm did in particular to rile the American.
- Europe extend Ryder Cup lead after Hovland and Rahm heroics
- Latest Ryder Cup scores and tee times | Opening day as it happened
- Stream Ryder Cup and more with NOW for £21 a month for six months
Koepka said in a TV interview: "I think me and Scottie birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then 'lost' (to) two (eagles). So yes, I mean I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did but, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we're adults. We move on."
Koepka alluded to this subject again when asked what the US needed to do on Saturday to get themselves back into the match.
He said: "Honestly, we'll be fine. We're all grown-ups, we act like grown-ups. We'll be just fine. Just got to play and see where it puts you. Just keep fighting. You never know what's going to happen. (We have) still got a long day tomorrow.
"I guess it's just a matter of momentum, but we've got to go out in the first session and play well, that's for sure."
Live Ryder Cup Golf
September 30, 2023, 6:00am
Live on
Europe captain Luke Donald was asked about Rahm's comments but did not offer an opinion.
"I certainly didn't see any of that," Donald said. "Jon [Rahm] was a big support system for Nicolai [Hojgaard] today. Jon's a passionate person, but I didn't see him acting any other way."
United States skipper Zach Johnson added: "I don't know what that is referring to to. I am sure Brooks [Koepka] is frustrated like all 18 of us are with today and the result."
Team USA hit by illness?
Johnson was reluctant to go into details about the specifics of the illness affecting his team but when pressed on the matter, the American captain admitted it had impacted some of his decision-making.
Live Ryder Cup Golf
September 30, 2023, 11:30am
Live on
"We have contingencies and things of that nature based on a lot of things," he said. "I would say that we'd love to have everything drawn out way ahead of time but there's certain things you cannot control and we are trying to control the controllable in our team room, and I'll leave it at that.
"There's been some unforeseen things that we've had to navigate around, which is really unfortunate, in the sense of health. It's not an excuse because we have depth but I'll just say I'm grateful we have a team doctor.
"It's kind of passed around a little bit, caddies, players. It is what it is. But it's nothing more than that. Guys are fighting and playing regardless. We have got some congestion and some just signs of things that are unfortunate.
"It's one of those where sometimes the energy is probably a little low, but the ability and desire to go out and play is still there. It has spread through my team."
Watch the Ryder Cup exclusively live this week on Sky Sports! Live coverage from day two begins on Saturday from 6am, ahead of the first tee time at 6.35am. Stream the Ryder Cup and more for £21 a month for six months with NOW.