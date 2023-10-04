Ryder Cup: Robert MacIntyre reveals how Justin Rose kept him from tears in Rome

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose celebrate during their Ryder Cup success

Robert MacIntyre has paid tribute to Ryder Cup partner Justin Rose, following the experienced Englishman helping the Scot as they played their part in Team Europe's victory over USA in Rome.

The pair were a blend of youth and experience during the two fourball matches in MacIntyre's first and Rose's sixth Ryder Cup.

Speaking ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in his homeland of Scotland, MacIntyre recalled the way Rose kept him calm despite being on the verge of tears.

"Probably the first tee shot on the Friday, he saw I was nervous," said MacIntyre.

"I was almost crying walking off the range.

"But when we had done all the TV cameras and all that, he comes over, put his arm around me and goes, 'everything is going to be alright, this will be over in two-and-a-half minutes'.

"He was brilliant - he's so experienced, he kept me calm, he trusted me, he believed in me."

MacIntyre was unbeaten over the week, winning two and halving one of the three matches in which he played.

"Even though I was terrible on the greens on Friday, I think he [Rose] spoke to Luke (Donald) and said, 'he's close', and I felt that tee-to-green I was solid," said the Scotsman.

"I was never out of a hole or making a disaster, I was almost allowing him to be more aggressive because he was playing so good.

"Then Saturday, he just kept believing in me.

"I still had not made a putt for 12 holes, and I stood on 13 and he was trying to help me read the putt.

"I was like, 'Justin, it's alright. I got this one'.

"And once I holed that, he put his arm around me and that's what it's all about - we fight together.

"He was incredible the whole week, he was someone that I knew I got along with, but I know him on a different level now."

The pair took on Max Homa and Wyndham Clark on the Friday and came from behind in dramatic fashion, with an 18th-hole putt from Rose earning a tie for the home team.

On Saturday, they beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the sole European victory of the afternoon.

Rose lost his match to Patrick Cantlay in the singles, but MacIntyre won his match against Clark.

Rose underlined the special relationship between the players, responding to MacIntyre's comments on social media, saying, "We stay in this fight - it was a pleasure playing with you mate".

