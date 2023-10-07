Ladies European Tour: Kristyna Napoleaova's team victorious in Hong Kong Aramco Team Series

Czech Kristyna Napoleaova led her team to victory in Hong Kong

Kristyna Napoleaova's team have triumphed at the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong after they recorded a final round of 21-under-par to clinch a one-stroke victory.

After starting the day six shots behind leaders Team Van Dam, Napoleaova, Laura Fuenfstueck, Magdalena Simmermacher and amateur John Hyun had an excellent day on the golf course.

The quartet got off to a hot start and were three under after one hole thanks to Simmermacher's birdie and Hyun's birdie-net-eagle.

Team Napoleaova gained momentum making the turn in 11 under and they continued their form on the back nine to be -10 in their final nine holes as they posted a team total of 31 under which was enough to win by one stroke.

Captain Napoleaova said: "It was a super vibe for the day. On the first tee, Maggie did her thing. I don't know what she did, but it immediately stopped raining, whatever mojo from Argentina, it worked.

"For the rest of the round, we really enjoyed and all of us played really good. We just pulled it off, it was such a lovely golf course and all things just worked the way they were supposed to."

It was a first LET title for Fuenfstueck, who has been on a journey back from injury and has seen a recent upturn in form.

The German player said: "I'm super pleased, when I saw the team at the draft I thought all of us could make quite a lot of birdies and then we got John added to the team and he made a lot of birdies as well.

"I thought it was going to be a fun time and really relaxed out there and that's exactly how it was. We were able to capitalise on it and it was a lot of fun today."

In the Individual competition, Korea's Jin Young Ko and China's Xiyu Lin both sit on 11 under having fired rounds of 70 and 66 respectively in the second round.

Dutch star Anne Van Dam sits in third place just one shot back on 10 under after she produced a round of 69.

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou and Spain's Nuria Iturrioz share fourth place on nine under with Sweden's Lisa Pettersson and Thailand's Cheenglab in a tie for sixth place on seven under.

World No 1 Lilia Vu is in a share of eighth place on four under alongside Germany's Leonie Harm and Hong Kong's own Tiffany Chan.

Watch the final round of the individual event live on Sky Sports Golf from 4am on Sunday.