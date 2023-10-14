LPGA Shanghai: Angel Yin and Maya Stark share one-shot lead after third round of LPGA Shanghai

Angel Yin moved into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament with Maya Stark

American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin shot seven-under on Saturday to move into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament with Maya Stark.

Yin started with a bogey on the par-four first hole, then scattered eight birdies to vault into the co-lead with the lowest round of the week (65).

For Stark, who held at least a share of the lead after the first two rounds, a 70 was enough to stay atop the leaderboard with Yin at Qizhong Garden Golf Club with a 12-under 204 for the tournament.

Yin and Stark enter Sunday's final round a stroke ahead of Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand, who finished with a 69.

"I'm just going to try to live in the moment, what's in front of me, and try to hit my shots and stop living in my own head and overthinking everything," Californian Yin, said. "And then if it works out, it works out, because golf is difficult, because it could be just like tomorrow is like today, you know, but we put an end to it."

Another shot back at 10-under and tied for fourth place are Lilia Vu (67), Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea (67) and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (68).

Stark mixed two bogeys and four birdies on the day as she seeks to become the fourth wire-to-wire winner on the LPGA season.

"It would mean a lot to win it just to prove to myself that I can actually do it when we have a lot of top players here," the Swede said.

Two-time defending champion Danielle Kang, shot a 73 to fall into a tie for ninth, four off the lead.

Yoktuan, who has made 81 tour career starts, is within striking distance of her first tour victory. She has just one top-10 tour finish, coming at the Dana Open in 2019.

"I just do the same thing, like what I've been doing the past three days. Focus on the same thing. Not think about whether I win or not. It doesn't matter as long as I'm happy my golf game," she said.

She is one of 14 players within four strokes of the leaders, including Esther

Henseleit (70) of Germany and Yu Liu (72) of China, who are tied for seventh at nine-under.

