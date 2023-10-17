Tiger Woods missing from initial Hero World Challenge field but spot remains open for possible return

Tiger Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from November 30-December 3

Eight of the world's top ten are set to feature at the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge later this year, although the former world No 1 is currently not part of the line-up.

Nineteen of the 20-man field have been announced for the invite-only event, which takes place in the Bahamas from November 30-December 3 and benefits Woods' foundation, with one space left vacant.

Woods has not played a competitive round of golf since the Masters in April and had ankle surgery soon after Augusta, having played a limited schedule since sustaining career-threatening injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major champion has yet to give any timetable on a potential return to competitive action, although has raised hopes about a potential comeback in recent weeks after pictures of him hitting golf shots have emerged on social media.

Woods last played in his own event in 2019, where he finished fourth, although could still take the remaining spot. Should Woods be unfit to feature, then another exemption would be granted to complete the field.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the event and is one of 11 from Team USA's Ryder Cup team beaten in Rome involved, with LIV Golf member Brooks Koepka the only member of Zach Johnson's side not featuring in the PGA Tour-sanctioned contest.

Viktor Hovland will attempt to win the tournament for a third successive year, with European Ryder Cup team-mates Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka also making the trip to Albany.

Full line-up (as of October 16): Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris.

Ryder Cup stars commit to DP World Tour finale

Ten of Europe's Ryder Cup side are set to tee it up at the DP World Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship next month.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were already locked into the 50-man field at Jumeriah Golf Estates from November 16-19, with eight more of Luke Donald's victorious side since confirmed to be featuring at the event.

Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Hojgaard, Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Straka are set to feature, while Justin Rose and Ludvig Åberg could still break into the top 50 in the Race to Dubai Rankings and qualify for the event.

Fleetwood, who secured the Ryder Cup for Europe when he was guaranteed at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler, said: "Dubai has a special place in my heart, both as my home away from England and the home to one of my academies.

"I've played a number of tournaments here at Jumeirah Golf Estates and I look forward to the 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship in November. It's an exciting tournament and I can't wait to have some of my Ryder Cup teammates here as well, it is going to be another special week."

