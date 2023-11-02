Collin Morikawa: TGL call 'almost tops' Ryder Cup call-up | 'I just got chills through my whole body'
TGL, a new high-tech golf league aimed at growing the game of golf, will launch in January; 24 players split into six teams of four, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy; Collin Morikawa was the first player confirmed for the Los Angeles team
Collin Morikawa was the first player confirmed for the Los Angeles team in the new TGL golf league and said the moment "almost" topped being called up for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.
Five of the six four-man teams have been announced for New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta.
The six squads will play each other once in league play but only three of the four players will compete in any one event.
Morikawa was confirmed as the first player for the Los Angeles team and he compared the moment to being called up to the Ryder Cup team in a video released on social media.
"I don't think I have ever answered a call like this," Morikawa said.
"I just got chills through my body. I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost.
"We are going to make some history, I would love to be a part of the team.
"I can't wait to rep LA. We are going to do some great things."
Morikawa is the second player to be confirmed for a team, with Justin Thomas competing for Atlanta.
The famous backers for the teams include NBA star Steph Curry, who is involved with the San Francisco outfit, and tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, who are supporting the Los Angeles group.
Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group are involved with the Boston side, with that conglomerate also owning baseball's Boston Red Sox.
TGL, run by TMRW Sports, the technology-focused sports company established by Woods and McIlroy in 2022, will finish before The Masters in April.
Events will be played over 15 holes, include overtime and lots of technology, combining an oversized simulator with actual shots to a tech-infused green that can change contours depending on the shot.
The Sofi Center, at Palm Beach State College in Florida, will host each event, with the venue holding approximately 1,600 spectators.
