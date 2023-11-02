Jon Rahm pulls out of inaugural TGL golf season headed by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Jon Rahm has pulled out of the inaugural season of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL golf league.

Rahm was one of the first players announced to be taking part in the high-tech golf league, but on Thursday it was announced he will no longer be taking part.

In a statement, TGL said: "We will miss him during the inaugural TGL season.

"We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon's choice and wish him well."

TGL, run by TMRW Sports, the technology-focused sports company established by Woods and McIlroy in 2022, will finish before The Masters in April.

Events will be played over 15 holes, include overtime and lots of technology, combining an oversized simulator with actual shots to a tech-infused green that can change contours depending on the shot.

The Sofi Center, at Palm Beach State College in Florida, will host each event, with the venue holding approximately 1,600 spectators.