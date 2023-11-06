PGA Tour will permit players to enter LIV qualifying event in Abu Dhabi in December without threat of suspension
In an apparent softening of its hard-line approach to the new golf series, the PGA Tour has said that it does not consider a LIV qualifying event in December part of an "unauthorised series" and will not suspend its own players taking part in the tournament in Abu Dhabi
Last Updated: 06/11/23 11:05am
The PGA Tour has banned LIV players from its events, but will now allow members to enter a LIV Golf qualifying event later this year.
Multiple reports confirm that the PGA Tour had decided its players can compete in the December 8-10 event at Abu Dhabi without fear of being suspended.
"Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorised series," a PGA Tour statement to the Golf Channel and Sports Illustrated read.
"Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorised as an 'unauthorised tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change."
The slight softening of the hard-line stance between the PGA and LIV comes as a year-end deadline approaches to sign off on a merger framework agreement unveiled in June that would unite the Saudi-backers of LIV, the Public Investment Fund, with the PGA and DP World tours.
The top three players after 72 holes in the $1.5m event at Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates will receive LIV Golf League berths for the 2024 campaign.
The PGA's decision would allow golfers in the event to continue to compete in tour competition but LIV events are still considered part of an unauthorized series, pending an agreement on the merger deal.That framework must be approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board, which features a majority of tour players and includes 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
