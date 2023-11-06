PGA Tour will permit players to enter LIV qualifying event in Abu Dhabi in December without threat of suspension

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sir Nick Faldo says he thought LIV Golf would just fade away and believes there was no atmosphere or proper competition in their events. Sir Nick Faldo says he thought LIV Golf would just fade away and believes there was no atmosphere or proper competition in their events.

The PGA Tour has banned LIV players from its events, but will now allow members to enter a LIV Golf qualifying event later this year.

Multiple reports confirm that the PGA Tour had decided its players can compete in the December 8-10 event at Abu Dhabi without fear of being suspended.

"Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event, it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorised series," a PGA Tour statement to the Golf Channel and Sports Illustrated read.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brooks Koepka says people are entitled to their own opinions on LIV players ahead of the Open Championship but believes players will not be divided. Brooks Koepka says people are entitled to their own opinions on LIV players ahead of the Open Championship but believes players will not be divided.

"Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorised as an 'unauthorised tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change."

The slight softening of the hard-line stance between the PGA and LIV comes as a year-end deadline approaches to sign off on a merger framework agreement unveiled in June that would unite the Saudi-backers of LIV, the Public Investment Fund, with the PGA and DP World tours.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard explains the next steps following the agreement between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour after a court case ended on Friday. The Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard explains the next steps following the agreement between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour after a court case ended on Friday.

The top three players after 72 holes in the $1.5m event at Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates will receive LIV Golf League berths for the 2024 campaign.

The PGA's decision would allow golfers in the event to continue to compete in tour competition but LIV events are still considered part of an unauthorized series, pending an agreement on the merger deal.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

That framework must be approved by the PGA Tour Policy Board, which features a majority of tour players and includes 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.