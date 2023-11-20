Sky Sports Golf podcast: DP World Tour Championship drama, Tiger Woods' return and Ludvig Åberg's win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from Nicolai Hojgaard's victory at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai Watch highlights from Nicolai Hojgaard's victory at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

A dramatic finish to the DP World Tour season, more Race to Dubai success for Rory McIlroy and confirmation of Tiger Woods’ return all feature on the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Robert Lee and Sophie Walker join regular host Josh Antmann to reflect on another busy week in golf, where Nicolai Hojgaard upstaged his Ryder Cup team-mates to claim an impressive victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Rob and Josh reflect on his impressive victory in Dubai and another near-miss for Tommy Fleetwood, plus give their verdict on Matt Wallace's record-breaking birdie burst during the event and the 10 players who have secured their PGA Tour cards during the Race to Dubai standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul McGinley believes the option to be able to play on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour will help golfers become better players going forward Paul McGinley believes the option to be able to play on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour will help golfers become better players going forward

They look at some of the names who could now have a big year on the American circuit and who may struggle to adjust to the PGA Tour, while the trio look at McIlroy's fifth Order of Merit win and debate how many more times he can secure top honours on the DP World Tour.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

A record-breaking win for Ludvig Åberg on the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic got the panel predicting just how successful he can be in his career, with the guests speculating on how he can continue his rapid trajectory over the months and years ahead.

There's a round-up of the FedExCup Fall campaign, a look back at the LPGA Tour's season finale at the CME Group Tour Championship and news that Woods will play for the first time since The Masters later this month when he features at the Hero World Challenge.

This week's episode also looks ahead to the Ladies European Tour's final event of the season, with Sophie picking out some of the names who could impress at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com.

Watch the conclusion of the Ladies European Tour at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana from Thursday through to Sunday live on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.