Bernd Wiesberger: LIV Golf player returns to DP World Tour for 2024 after membership application accepted

Bernd Wiesberger is an eight-time DP World Tour winner

Bernd Wiesberger has returned to the DP World Tour after his membership application was accepted for 2024, following a year on the LIV Circuit.

Wiesberger is an eight-time DP World Tour winner but has struggled on the LIV Circuit since joining in 2022.

A DP World Tour statement said: "Wiesberger's membership ceased, and he was removed from the Race to Dubai, after he failed to comply with the Tour's minimum counting event regulation for the 2023 season, having played in only two counting tournaments - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

"He subsequently expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions - both financial and tournament suspensions - that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour's conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.

Bernd Wiesberger will be back on the DP World Tour for 2024

"Consequently, his request for reinstatement has been granted by DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley, in accordance with the procedure set out in the Members' Regulations."

The 38-year-old was at the Ryder Cup in Rome this year, not in a past player capacity, but purely as a fan because he loves the event.

In June this year, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf stunned the sporting world by announcing they are merging to form "a new collectively owned" entity.

The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

