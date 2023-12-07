Justin Rose targets team success alongside Charley Hull at Grant Thornton Invitational in Florida

Justin Rose is playing alongside Charley Hull at the Grant Thornton Invitational

Justin Rose hopes to follow Ryder Cup victory with more team success when he tees it up alongside compatriot Charley Hull at the Grant Thornton Invitational, live on Sky Sports.

Rose made his sixth appearance for Team Europe earlier this year after being named one of Luke Donald's captain's picks, where the former world No 1 won 1.5 points from his three matches to help the hosts to a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome.

The Englishman partners Hull this week in Florida, where a PGA Tour player plays alongside an LPGA Tour player for three days of team competition under different formats, with Rose looking forward to seeing his compatriot in action.

Rose and Charley Hull are one of 16 teams in action

"I'm really excited to spend some time with Charley," Rose told Sky Sports. "I haven't actually spent a lot of time with Charley but I'm really grateful to her for her support that she showed the Rose Ladies Series back in the day.

"Getting a world-class player like that really helped the Rose Ladies Series get some attention and get it up and running too, so I definitely owe Charley some thanks for that for one.

"I think this team was born because we're two English players and we thought it would be a fun pairing. She's obviously a great talent and I was really excited to have the opportunity to play with her.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"She's an unbelievable player, a lot of fun to be around and - without having spent much time with her- I'm really looking forward to getting to really getting to know her better that week."

Rose also won the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year, while Hull finished runner-up in two majors and contended in numerous events on both the LPGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The opening round will be a scramble format and Saturday's action for be foursomes, while a modified four-ball format - where both players switch balls after the tee shot - will be used for the final round.

"I think we've got very different games in a way," Rose added. "I feel like I'm a bit methodical and feel like I can plot my way around, whereas I feel like she's more instinctive, more grip it and rip it and really just gets after it.

Can Charley Hull finish 2023 with a victory?

"I think we could be a nice combination really. In fourball she can be more aggressive and in alternate shot maybe strategy will come into it, so we can maybe really play of the others' skills and strengths - that's the plan anyway!"

Rose's Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Åberg features alongside Madelene Sagstrom, while American Billy Horschel features with Andrea Lee and women's world No 1 Lilia Vu teams up with Joel Dahmen.

Watch the Grant Thornton Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Friday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.