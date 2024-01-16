LIV Golf: Ian Poulter hits out at 'two faced' critics for change in view on Saudi-backed circuit

Ian Poulter has hit out at “two faced” critics who have changed their opinion on the LIV Golf League, as conversations to unite the sport continue.

Poulter was among the first to join LIV Golf and has featured in every event since its launch in June 2022, with the Ryder Cup legend among the high-profile players heavily judged and ridiculed for joining the rival tour.

The DP World Tour and PGA Tour remain in negotiations to formalise June's shock Framework Agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankroll LIV Golf, with Poulter unimpressed by those who have backtracked on their views about the Saudi-backed circuit.

Image: Ian Poulter has turned to social media to speak out about "two faced" critics of LIV Golf

"Being two faced is a terrible trait," Poulter said on his Instagram story. "I'd be embarrassed having to change my story now and come out and try and look smart.

"I'm happy to sit down and have it out. I will happily say it as it is. Enough of the b******t."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rory McIlroy has been outspoken on his views of those players who left the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to join LIV Golf, although said on the Stick to Football podcast with Sky Bet he had "accepted reality" that LIV is "part of our sport now".

McIlroy also expressed regret at being "too judgemental" and conceded he had made a "mistake" by initial views, with Poulter confirming his social media post was not directed at the four-time major champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Rory McIlroy's two wins in 2023, which saw him claim a fifth Race to Dubai title, plus his starring role in Europe's Ryder Cup triumph

"Just for clarity, I applaud Rory McIlroy for his comments a few weeks ago," Poulter added. "It takes a lot to say the things he said. Nothing that can't be fixed over a good cup of coffee.

"It's the others who blatantly choose to try and NOW become heroes all of a sudden. You have to be kidding me. That will NOT be fixed over a coffee."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy explains why he believes a global competition would help to grow the game of golf

Pelley: Unifying golf "best way forward"

Outgoing DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley believes leading American players now accept that a more "global" game is the best way to end golf's civil war.

An initial deadline of December 31 to turn the Framework Agreement into something concrete was unsurprisingly not met, although Pelley believes a "direction of travel" will be in place before he hands over to deputy Guy Kinnings ahead of The Masters in April.

Live DP World Tour Golf Thursday 18th January 6:00am

"I think the growth of the game is global," Pelley told a small group of reporters ahead of this week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. "I think that's where the focus needs to be. I think with the emergence of FSG [Fenway Sports Group, which has been involved in talks with the PGA Tour], they understand the importance of global.

"PIF certainly understands the importance of being global. This is a global game. Every business now that is growing wants to be global. I think the PGA Tour is coming to the realisation that globality is the key for growth. They have heard me say it once or twice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Butch Harmon said last month Jon Rahm's departure might increase the urgency of the PGA Tour to form their Framework Agreement with LIV Golf

"I think some of the top players in the US are starting to realise that that's exactly what the purpose of the Framework Agreement was. It was to unify the game.

"Unfortunately, some of the top players in the US didn't support it, which we needed them to. I think they are realising now that the best way forward is to unify the game."

Watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic live on Thursday from 3.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more on NOW.