Tommy Fleetwood: I've rejected offer to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Tommy Fleetwood has confirmed he has recently rejected an offer to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The 33-year-old Englishman, a member of Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup winning team, has resisted overtures from the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed tour with talks over an alignment with the PGA Tour yet to reach agreement.

Fleetwood, who saw Ryder Cup team-mate Jon Rahm defect to LIV last month, told BBC Sport: "I'll always be doing what I think is best for my golf game and at the moment that is what I am doing.

"People have been getting approached for a long, long time now so I don't think it's flash news that people are still being approached by LIV.

"Some people will go and some people won't. At some point we'll either all play together, or we won't. I, like everybody else, will just wait to find out."

Last week, Fleetwood narrowly beat Rory McIlroy in the Dubai Invitational by one shot after a dramatic final hole.

At the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the moment, Fleetwood sits joint fifth on seven under, seven shots off leader Cameron Young.

The PGA Tour continues to have 'productive conversations' with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund as talks were extended beyond the December 31 deadline.

A Framework Agreement between the organisations, which stunned the world of men's professional golf, was announced on June 6 and was initially intended to be concluded before the end of 2023.

Discussions have been complicated by the emergence of interest from private equity groups, with the PGA Tour announcing on December 10 that it was in discussions with Strategic Sports Group [SSG], an investment group headlined by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group.

In a memo to players sent on December 31, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said "meaningful progress" had been made with SSG and "productive conversations" continued with the DP World Tour and the PIF, which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf circuit.

