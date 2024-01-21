Rory McIlroy builds hope of ending major drought in 2024 after Hero Dubai Desert Classic victory

Rory McIlroy believes there are still improvements in his game required ahead of the major season despite registering his first win of 2024 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy produced the biggest weekend comeback of his career to win the event for a record fourth time, overturning a 10-stroke deficit and producing rounds of 63 and 70 over the final two days at Emirates GC to finish a shot clear of Poland's Adrian Meronk.

The Northern Irishman's win follows a runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational the previous week and puts him top of the Race to Dubai standings, with McIlroy keen to build on a strong start to the year.

"Getting a win early in the year is always important," McIlroy said. "I think it really can sort of act as a nice springboard into the rest of the year.

"I knew my game was in good shape, and I think getting the win just sort of validates that you're on the right path and you're doing the right things.

"Look, I feel good about everything I've done over the past couple of weeks, and it's been a great start to the year and I want to kick on from here.

"I still feel like there's a few things I need to improve, but every week I play, I learn a little bit more, and hopefully I'll take the learnings from this week into the next few weeks and building up to the major season."

McIlroy's title defence in Dubai will give renewed optimism he can end his long major doubt in 2024, having won the most recent of his four titles at the 2014 PGA Championship.

The world No 2 is set to be among the favourites once again at The Masters in April, with this year's major opener the 10th opportunity for McIlroy to become the first player since Tiger Woods to complete the career Grand Slam.

"Augusta is still a long way away in golfing terms," McIlroy added. "A lot can change in two and a half months. But it's always nice to feel like you're playing well going into it.

"I've still got some big events to come but until that first or second week in April at least a part of my mind is going to be towards getting myself absolutely ready for there."

McIlroy trailed Cameron Young by two strokes heading into the final day of the Rolex Series event but led by four strokes with six holes remaining, with the 34-year-old able to see out victory despite a strong finish from Meronk.

"I played that front nine so well that I didn't really have to do anything that special on the back nine just to get the thing won," McIlroy added. "I got away with a couple of things: I didn't make birdie on 10 and then I made the bogey on 13.

"Luckily for me the guys around me didn't make a ton of birdies on the way in. I knew I always had one or two shots to play with so I think that gave me a certain level of comfort."

What next for McIlroy?

McIlroy will make his first PGA Tour start of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California from February 1-4.

The Northern Irishman is likely to feature at the following three Signature Events in the PGA Tour schedule, the Genesis Invitational from February 15-18, the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 7-10 and The Players from March 14-17, but is yet to confirm his pre-Masters schedule after that.

