The Open and AIG Women's Open: Sky Sports and R&A extend rights agreement until 2028

The R&A and Sky Sports have extended their partnership for the award-winning live coverage of The Open, AIG Women’s Open and elite amateur events until 2028.

The announcement today continues a partnership which started in 2016, when The R&A's professional and amateur championships first featured as part of Sky Sports' comprehensive coverage of live golf, which includes the men's and women's major championships and tour events from around the world.

Proceeds from the agreement will contribute towards The R&A's commitment to invest £200m in golf over 10 years and support development of the sport internationally through its participation initiatives, governance activities, advocacy for sustainability and organising inspirational golf championships.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We delve into the archive to look at some of the best ever shots from The Open Championship!

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: "Our partnership with Sky Sports has enabled us to deliver outstanding live coverage of our championships to fans, as well as providing important revenues which support our broader activities to develop golf around the world and sustain the sport for current and future generations.

"The live broadcast continues to push boundaries and use technology to give viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the skill required by the world's best players and presents the drama and excitement of our championships in a dynamic and entertaining way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of the best ever shots from Tiger Woods at The Open Championship

"We look forward to continuing our work with Sky Sports over the next five years."

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: "We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with The R&A, as Sky Sports continues to be the home for the biggest golf tournaments in the world, including all the Majors this year.

"The Open and the AIG Women's Open are two iconic championships and centre-pieces of any sporting summer for fans. We look forward to continuing to offer our award-winning coverage across our Sky Sports platforms."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, where Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

The agreement will see Sky Sports continue to provide coverage of The Open, AIG Women's Open and The R&A's amateur championships and international matches, including The Amateur, The Women's Amateur, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

In 2016, Sky Sports won a BAFTA for its coverage of The 145th Open at Royal Troon across a dedicated channel, bringing fans every shot and great moment from the world-renowned championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With The Open back at Troon in 2024 and live on Sky Sports, take a look at the moment Henrik Stenson won the Claret Jug at the course back in 2016

Sky Sports customers can enjoy live coverage in HD, and follow their favourite players and emerging stories via Sky Sports social and digital channels.

On NOW, viewers can watch live sport without a contract, making The Open and AIG Women's Open easily accessible to anyone with a connected device. With a Sky Sports Month or Day Pass, NOW members can watch anytime, anywhere on the web or via the mobile or tablet app.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Golf is once again the home of golf in 2024, with all of the majors, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and much more!

Where will The Open and AIG Women's Open be held next?

Royal Troon on the Scottish coast holds the 2024 contest from July 18-21, eight years on from Henrik Stenson's epic final-day duel with Phil Mickelson, while Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland is the venue in 2025 after returning to the Open roster for the first time in 68 years to host Shane Lowry's 2019 win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Shane Lowry's four rounds at The Open which saw him claim a six-shot victory at Royal Portrush

The 154th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026, having last hosted the tournament for Jordan Spieth's 2017 success, with the venues for any further editions yet to be announced.

The iconic Old Course at St Andrews hosts the AIG Women's Open from August 22-25, before it is played at Royal Porthcawl for the first time in 2025.

Watch The Open and AIG Women's this summer exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more on NOW.