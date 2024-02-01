Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Rory McIlroy falls back after solid start with Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Åberg, and Rickie Fowler in contention

Rory McIlroy suffered three late bogeys that saw him card a first-round 71; Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am throughout the week live on Sky Sports; Featured Group coverage continues live on Friday from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 10.30pm
A hat-trick of bogeys and a two-stroke penalty dented Rory McIlroy's solid start to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he carded a first-round 71, finishing on one-under.
McIlroy got off to a brilliant start, finding two birdies for a bogey-free back nine before adding four more birdies to his tally on the first, third, fourth and fifth.
After his birdie run moved him to the top of the leaderboard, McIlroy then suffered the setback of a bogey on the par-four sixth and followed it up with another bogey on the par-five seventh to fall to second.
A third bogey in a row on the par-four eighth then saw McIlroy drop further down the leaderboard, finishing in 12th with the first round still under way.
Following his round, the Northern Irishman was then handed a two-stroke penalty after being assessed to have taken an illegal drop on the seventh hole, moving him even further back to one-under and down into 40th.
"Yeah, played really well for the first 14 holes and then obviously had a bit of a bad finish there," McIlroy said following his round.
"But for the most of it I hit the ball pretty well. There's a lot of good stuff in there.
"Had that run of holes on 6, 7 and 8, but I mean apart from that, I actually played very well.
"I feel like my game's in really good shape. I'm hitting it well, feel comfortable around the greens, on the greens. Yeah, game feels in good shape.
"It was just one of those - I just let it - I had a really score and then just sort of let it get away from me those last few holes."
Patrick Cantlay currently leads the way on eight-under, eight birdies and no bogeys helping him on his way, while Rickie Fowler is in second on five-under.
Ludvig Åberg had a good start to his weekend, carding a 68 with four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle.
