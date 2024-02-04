Final round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am pushed to Monday after bad weather

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will head into a fifth day after Sunday’s play was cancelled due to severe weather in California.

Officials had announced on Sunday morning that there would be no play before noon due to strong winds and rain and the decision was then made to abandon the day with the high winds set to continue.

Play is now poised to resume on Monday at 8am local time (4pm UK and Ireland) from the first and 10th tees.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from round three at Pebble Beach as Wyndham Clark shot a course-record 60

Wyndham Clark holds a one-shot advantage over Ludvig Åberg at the top of the leaderboard, with his course-record, 12-under 60 on Saturday taking last year's US Open champion to 17 under par.

Matthieu Pavon, the winner of last week's Farmers Insurance Open, is in third place on 15 under, with Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard on 14 under.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Tom Hoge are four shots back on 13 under.

The weather delay means it is the third time in six years that the tournament has gone to a fifth day, with Phil Mickelson's three-shot victory over Paul Casey in 2019 and Justin Rose's win last year both finishing on a Monday.

