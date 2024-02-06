Rory McIlroy commits to Scottish Open title defence this July ahead of The Open at Royal Troon

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to defend his title at the Genesis Scottish Open this July, live on Sky Sports.

The former world No 1 produced an incredible birdie-birdie finish at the Renaissance Club last summer to finish a shot clear of home favourite Robert MacIntyire and win the event for the first time.

McIlroy's victory was his second consecutive Rolex Series title, following on from his Hero Dubai Desert Classic success earlier in the campaign, with the two wins helping him top the season-long Race to Dubai standings for a fifth time.

The 34-year-old's 2023 win saw him become the first player to win the Scottish Open, Irish Open and The Open, with McIlroy looking to follow his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title defence by winning successive editions of another event.

"It was special to win the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time last season," McIlroy said. "Winning a national open is always notable, and to do it in the home of golf, with such great support from the Scottish fans, made it a memorable week."

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, counting on both the Race to Dubai and the FedExCup standings, with the event taking place from July 11-14 ahead of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon the following week.

McIlroy also announced last month he will return to play the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down from September 12-15, following the conclusion of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Will McIlroy win a major in 2024?

McIlroy started his season with back-to-back DP World Tour events, finishing runner-up at the Dubai Invitational before defending his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title, then started his PGA Tour season with a tied-66th finish at the weather-affected AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He has already confirmed he will have a busier early-season schedule than previous years, telling Golf Digest he will make The Masters his "eighth or ninth event of the year", with the switch the latest way to try and end the long wait for an elusive fifth major.

McIlroy will feature at the Genesis Invitational (February 15-18), return to the Cognizant Classic (Feb 29-March 3) and play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 7-10) ahead of The Players - the PGA Tour's flagship event - from March 14-17.

The four-time major champion will also feature at the Valero Texas Open the week before his trip to Augusta National, where he will have another opportunity to earn a first major title since 2014 and claim the victory required for the elusive career Grand Slam.

