Tyrrell Hatton uncertain of Ryder Cup future after joining Team Europe team-mate Jon Rahm in LIV Golf League

Tyrrell Hatton admits his Ryder Cup future is far from certain after joining the LIV Golf League, although backs team-mate Jon Rahm to feature for Team Europe in Bethpage.

Hatton has made three consecutive Ryder Cup appearances and finished unbeaten in Europe's 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA in Rome, with wins in both matches he partnered Rahm helping him secure 3.5 points out of four.

The Englishman became the latest high-profile player to switch from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed circuit when he joined Rahm's Legion XIII team for the 2024 campaign, with the move making it harder to automatically qualify for Europe's 2025 team.

Rory McIlroy has previously called for Rahm to feature in Luke Donald's side regardless of moving to LIV Golf, but Hatton - who is currently inside the world's top 20 but will likely see his world ranking fall after moving tours - believes his own Ryder Cup hopes are less clear.

"Jon's in a different position to me - you can't really imagine the European Ryder Cup team without Jon," Hatton told the Telegraph.

"It's nice to hear your team-mates say nice things about you and your contribution but when you talk about the Ryder Cup 'certainties' or whatever, in my own mind, I don't feel that I'm up there in that bracket with those guys. I'm sorry, I'm just not and can't rely on my reputation."

On who he consulted before making the switch, Hatton added: "I spoke to Rory (McIlroy), Luke (Donald) and others, figures who I really respect and whose opinions I wanted to take on board, to see about where things might be going in the game. Of course, they couldn't give me any assurances, because nobody can, but their opinions were valuable."

Can Hatton and Rahm still qualify for Team Europe?

Hatton and Rahm remain DP World Tour members as things stand, a current requirement to be eligible to represent Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, with full qualification criteria not due to be confirmed until later this year.

When asked about Hatton and Rahm's Ryder Cup future, Donald said ahead of the WM Phoenix Open: "It's really hard for me to answer that question now. What I did so well in my captaincy last year was just control what I can control. We're seven months out probably until qualification starts.

"We have all this talk about being potential deals with the PGA Tour, with DP World Tour, with the PIF. I have no idea what's going to happen, and for the next seven months, I don't really need to know what's going to happen because qualification for the Ryder Cup won't start until then.

"Jon (Rahm), Tyrrell (Hatton), as far as I know are still members of the European Tour and would be eligible. Nothing has changed there. I'm sure they want to be a part of it and they will hopefully adhere to whatever the rules are that allows them to play in the Ryder Cup."

Other LIV Golf players in Ryder Cup mix?

Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were all ineligible from last year's contest after resigning from the DP World Tour, while Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey and Thomas Pieters are former Team Europe players also playing in the LIV Golf League.

Adrian Meronk narrowly missed out on a place in Europe's side in Rome, winning three times last season on his way to being named DP World Tour player of the year, although remains hopeful of playing in future Ryder Cups despite also joining LIV Golf.

"It [Ryder Cup] always has been my goal," Meronk said. "Obviously I didn't like how I was treated last time, but if it's possible in the future to play in the Ryder Cup and if I'm good enough, I would love to be on the team.

"I will just work hard on my game, play my best, and see what can happen."

