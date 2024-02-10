WM Phoenix Open: Nick Taylor tied for lead with Andrew Novak after equalling course record

Canada's Nick Taylor matched the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course record at the WM Phoenix Open to head into the weekend tied for the lead with America's Andrew Novak.

Taylor finished his first round with an 11-under 60 on Friday, thanks to weather delays that saw the first round spill over into the tournament's second day.

Returning to the course later on Friday to start his second round, Taylor began on shaky ground before pulling it together with two birdies on the back nine to card a one-under 70.

That puts him equal with Novak at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under.

Due to inclement weather, more than half of the field still needs to finish the second round on Saturday, although more rain is forecast.

Taylor got his second round off to a poor start before two birdies on the back nine moved him back into a tie for the lead.

"I think I'm better," Taylor said when asked if he was a better player now than a year ago. "I think more experience being in situations dating back to this tournament. If I'm one per cent better than last year, that's probably all I was looking for.

"I've been in the moment, so I feel comfortable in those. There's no guarantee there, but I'll draw back on those experiences, and hopefully it'll help me."

Novak closed out a 65 in the morning and shot a four-under 31 on the front nine for another 65 in the second round. Maverick McNealy shot 67 to reach 10 under and Doug Ghim was nine under through 16 holes of his second round.

Scottie Scheffler was eight under after a second-round 66 that gives him a shot at becoming the first PGA Tour player in 13 years to threepeat at the same tournament. Justin Thomas also was tied with two others at eight under after a 65.

Because of the weather delay, first-day leader Sahith Theegala (six under) was among those not able to tee off Friday.

