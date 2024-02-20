Solheim Cup: Team USA captain Stacy Lewis names four vice-captains for 2024 contest against Europe

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis has named Morgan Pressel, Angela Stanford, Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome as her assistants for this year’s Solheim Cup in Virginia.

The home side will bid to regain the trophy at Robert Trent Jones Golf club in Virginia after last year's contest at Finca Cortesin ended in a dramatic 14-14 tie, the first in the competition's history.

Pressel and Stanford return in their vice-captain roles, having been part of the backroom staff in 2023 and also featuring in three of Lewis' four Solheim Cup appearances as a player, while Creamer and Lincicome take on assistant roles for the first time.

"I'm so excited to have Morgan [Pressel] and Angela [Stanford] back for this year at RTJ [Royal Trent Jones Golf Club]," Lewis said. "Then thinking about what I learned last year in Spain and from previous captains, I asked Paula [Creamer] and Brittany [Lincicome] to join the team as well.

"These four have so much experience and love for the Solheim Cup, plus they're my friends and all major champions too. I'm excited to see them in this role and to help prepare them to be future captains as well."

Lewis is just the fifth woman to lead Team USA at two or more editions of the tournament, with the 39-year-old looking to guide America to their first Solheim Cup success since their 16.5-11.5 win in 2017.

Creamer, who made seven consecutive Solheim Cup appearances, said: "When Stacy [Lewis] asked me to be on her team, I couldn't say yes fast enough. My seven Solheim Cups are some of the best memories of my career, and I can't wait to make more memories working with Stacy."

Lincicome added: "Serving as an assistant Captain to the US Solheim Cup team will be one of the greatest honours of my career. My years competing for the U.S. Team hold some of the highlights of my career and my entire life."

Suzann Pettersen will lead Team Europe into back-to-back Solheim Cups, having also made nine appearances as a player before serving as an assistant to Catriona Matthew in their historic away win in 2021.

The qualification for the Solheim Cup is already under way, with the top two players from the Ladies European Tour points list, the next six in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and four captain's picks completing Europe's line-up.

Qualification for both teams finishes at the AIG Women's Open from August 22-25, with the top seven players on the US Solheim Cup points list, the next two players in the women's world rankings and three captain's picks representing Team USA.

