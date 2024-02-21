PGA Tour: G4D Tour to head to USA for first time as event held alongside CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The world’s best golfers with a disability will have the chance to tee it up in America after the G4D Tour announced they will host a tournament in conjunction with a PGA Tour event.

The G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour will give host a two-day event at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from April 29-30, ahead of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Bryson Nelson at the same venue later in the week.

It will feature the top eight males and two females in the gross World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability (WR4GD), who will go head-to-head in a stroke-play format, with the tournament part of an expanded international 2024 schedule on the G4D Tour.

Image: Kipp Popert won the G4D Tour Magical Kenya Open

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, added: "The standard of golf on the G4D Tour is remarkable and I'm delighted that the PGA Tour has invited the leading golfers with a disability to play during one of their most historic tournaments.

"The G4D Tour has already had an incredible impact on growing participation. By giving these sporting heroes a new high-profile platform in the United States, we can showcase to a new generation that golf can be the most inclusive sport in the world."

What is the G4D Tour?

Established in 2022, the G4D Tour is operated by the DP World Tour in partnership with EDGA (formerly the European Disabled Golf Association). Events are often played alongside a DP World Tour tournament to boost visibility and raise awareness of the talent of golfers with a disability.

Individuals with a physical, intellectual, or sensory disability can qualify for the G4D Tour through their performance in more than 120 world-ranked events operated globally each year.

Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, said: "It is an honour to showcase the world's best golfers with a disability at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson for what is sure to be an exciting and memorable experience for each participant."

The 2024 G4D Tour schedule comprises nine tournaments held in six different countries and includes a major championship with The G4D Open in May, which is run in partnership with The R&A.

American Chris Biggins, who plays on the G4D Tour and is a former winner of the US Disabled Open Golf Championship, said: "I am beyond thrilled that the G4D Tour is heading to the United States and the PGA Tour. The G4D Tour has already changed my life.

Image: Chris Biggins and Kipp Popert regularly compete on the G4D Tour

"The Tour has grown every year, and with this huge step, it will surely skyrocket some more. It will be a dream come true to play a G4D Tour event in front of a home crowd, alongside an event I have watched since I was a kid.

"I'm especially excited about our opportunity to show Americans how incredibly impressive the golfers on the G4D Tour are. I hope this event will inspire the next generation of adaptive athletes in America to play golf."

