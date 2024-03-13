The Players: Who will win? Sky Sports pundits pick their contenders to challenge Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has the chance to make history this week at The Players, but who could prevent him from being a back-to-back champion at TPC Sawgrass?

Scheffler arrives as the overwhelming favourite after a dominant five-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, where he pulled clear of a strong leaderboard to win a seventh PGA Tour event in 25 months.

The American extended his advantage at the top of the world rankings with his Bay Hill victory, with Scheffler now looking to become the first player in history to successfully defend their title at The Players.

Scheffler claimed a five-shot win in last year's contest and is widely expected to earn another victory this week at the PGA Tour's flagship event, where the majority of the world's top 50 are in action and the champion earns $4.5m.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith are among the other recent winners at TPC Sawgrass, but which player has the best chance of beating Scheffler to glory?

We asked the Sky Sports pundits to pick out their potential surprise packages to win this week…

Andrew Coltart

"Will Zalatoris can win because he's pretty good off the tee, he's a great iron player and now he has got the hang of his new putter, he's got everything in the golf bag.

"He didn't have a bad week at all at Bay Hill. Things just didn't turn out the way he wanted because he was up against a steam train in Scheffler."

David Howell

"My outside pick would be Max Homa. He's had a lacklustre start to the year, so it could be seen as a strange pick, but I could just imagine him turning things around.

"Tee to green he can be sublime, and if he can find his best form it could be a course that suits him."

Image: Max Homa finished tied-eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week

Dame Laura Davies

"Min Woo Lee hits it a mile - and long hitting around Sawgrass is definitely needed. He has played really well this year and has done well at The Players before.

"He won a tournament down in Australia towards the end of last year and I just think he's got the game that can spring a surprise. For me, it wouldn't be that big a surprise if he had a really good week."

Nick Dougherty

"Shane Lowry has had near-miss after near-miss lately at the Cognizant Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational, so he's got a great chance of making it third time lucky.

Image: Can Shane Lowry claim his first PGA Tour victory since The Open in 2019?

"He's playing great golf, loves the golf course. It will tap into his creativity, especially around the greens. For me, Shane's the man to give that surprise package at TPC Sawgrass."

Rich Beem

"Ludvig Åberg has got all the game in the world and has just got inside the world's top 10. Could he be the next first-time winner at The Players?"

