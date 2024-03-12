The Players: Billy Horschel backs LIV Golf players to get 'olive branch' into PGA Tour's flagship event

LIV Golf players are ineligible to feature on the PGA Tour; Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka among those unable to play at The Players; watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am on Thursday
Billy Horschel has called for LIV Golf players to be handed an "olive branch" and be welcomed back into The Players to cement the tournament's status as golf's unofficial fifth major.
The Players has previously offered the deepest field in the sport but is without LIV golfers for the second successive year, with all players who have joined the Saudi-backed circuit ineligible to feature on the PGA Tour.
Two of the current major champions - Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka - are both missing from the field, with 2022 Players winner Cameron Smith and former world No 1 Dustin Johnson also not able to play.
Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann are some of the other notable names not involved in The Players, with Horschel acknowledging that changes may be required to keep the tournament so highly regarded within the sport.
"I don't disagree and it's unfortunate, because I love this event," Horschel told Sky Sports. "I'm born and raised in the state of Florida, so this has always been a fifth major to me and I've always seen it as that.
"It's unfortunate that we don't have some of the best players in the world here. I did have a conversation with Jay [Monahan] about a year and a half ago about if the majors were going to let the guys that went to LIV, shouldn't we maybe let them in?
"If we see ourselves as a fifth major, which I believe we are, shouldn't we, maybe put out a little bit of olive branch? We had a great conversation about that and I understood his side of it and the PGA Tour side, but I think personally it's tough to say that we don't have all the best players in the world here.
"Take out the world rankings, take out everything. Everyone knows by the eyeballs test who the best players are in the world and I think, hopefully, a year from now we will have all the best players back here again playing.
"I think for the game of golf to get back to where it needs to be and for the betterment of the game of golf - and take all the personal feelings aside - we need to do the right things.
"Hopefully that does come with the deal with PIF [Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund] and everything, so there's a path that the best players in the world are playing again at - what I believe - is the fifth major."
Xander Schauffele also acknowledged the strength of The Players has dropped since the arrival of LIV Golf, with the Olympic gold medallist admitting it would be good to have the world's best players back together.
"I don't think it [LIV players not being there] helps the tournament," Schauffele said. "I think you would like to have those players playing, in an ideal world, but I feel like we're sort of beating a dead horse in this media room a little bit.
"Everyone kind of knew what was going to happen when they made a decision. I know the guys are working on getting everyone back together, but in the meantime, I'm kind of on the page of 'it is what it is'."
Schauffele was also asked about PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and how he has handled a turbulent period in the sport, with the American questioning whether he has the backing of the players.
"Trust is something that's pretty tender, so words are words," Schauffele said. "He [Mohahan] could be the guy, but in my book, he's got a long way to go to gain the trust of the membership.
"I'm sure he's got the support of the board, since they were with him making some of those decisions, but for me personally he's got quite a way to go."
