Seri Pak Championship: Jiyai Shin rises into tie for first after second-round 63

South Korean Jiyai Shin carded the low round of the week to shoot up the leaderboard and into a tie for first at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in Palos Verdes Estates, California on Saturday.

Shin, who began the third round in a tie for 33rd, shot an eight-under 63 to join Alison Lee, who shot 68, on top heading into Sunday's final round, live on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

The pair sit on nine under, two shots ahead of a pack of four golfers.

Shin strung together five straight birdies on the front nine and finished her round with birdies on three of the last four holes. She turned in a clean card and her 63 was one shot off matching the course record.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Actually the setting is not for the long golfer, so we need it very consistent," Shin said.

"But, you know, this wind [made it] very hard [for] calculating today. That's why I talked a lot with my caddie about the wind direction and the numbers, too."

Lee, meanwhile, carded five birdies and two bogeys on the front nine alone. She would finish with six birdies against three bogeys as she goes in search of her first win on tour.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I was in a pretty negative mindset coming into today. I saw the forecast and I saw the wind. I saw how much it's going to be blowing as the day went on. I definitely had a really negative mindset and I said, oh, my gosh, I'm going to play terrible. It's so windy, not going to be fun out there,'" said Lee, who is making her 181st total start on Tour.

"Yeah, obviously making birdies and shooting under par when it's like this is fun. So I definitely had a pretty good time out there."

Tour rookies Gabriela Ruffels of Australia and Malia Nam, as well as major champions Ruoning Yin of China and Nelly Korda, are tied for third two strokes back at seven under.

Another group of five golfers are within striking distance three shots back in a tie for seventh.