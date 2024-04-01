Houston Open: Scottie Scheffler's win streak ends as Stephan Jaeger lands first PGA Tour title

Scottie Scheffler came up agonisingly short in his bid for a third straight victory as Germany's Stephan Jaeger claimed his first PGA Tour title in the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The world No 1 had to settle for a share of second place with defending champion Tony Finau, Thomas Detry, Taylor Moore and Alejandro Tosti, who bogeyed the last to drop out of a share of the lead.

Jaeger, who was part of a five-way tie for the lead heading into the final round, carded four birdies and a bogey on the front nine before making nine straight pars to complete a closing 67.

The 34-year-old narrowly missed from 20 feet for birdie on the last and must have been preparing for extra holes before Scheffler's surprising miss.

"He [Scheffler] has been playing some unbelievable golf," Jaeger said. "I played the Arnold Palmer and The Players with him and he's such a great dude as well.

"It was such a blast the last couple of days to kind of fight with him and you just know he's going to have some good stuff.

Image: Jaeger (left) pats Scottie Scheffler on the chest after finishing their final round at the Houston Open

"I just tried to stay within myself, tried to make some birdies. Birdies kind of eluded me on the back nine there but this golf course plays a little difficult especially if you're right around the lead.

"There's so much trouble and I'm super happy obviously with the day."

Asked about his birdie putt on the 18th, a disappointed Scheffler said: "I didn't think it was going to move very much and I tried to hit it straight and I feel like I started right in the middle and looked like it broke off pretty hard, so just a misread.

"I put up a good fight, felt like I had some weird breaks this week. I hit two really good shots into 18 to give myself a chance and I feel like I made the putt and I looked up and it was breaking off.

"So a bit disappointing, but Stephan played great this week and he's a deserving champion."

Detry was left to rue a number of missed opportunities after failing to convert an eight-foot eagle putt on the 16th and missing from similar distance for birdie on the next.

"I'm not sure what else to do, to be honest," the Belgian said. "I've been struggling the last couple of times in final groups [but] feel like I handled myself really well out there.

"A wobble there on 14, three-putt out of nowhere, but hit some great shots on 15, 16, 17 as well. To be honest, I don't really know what else I could have done.

"I've hit some amazing putts on 16 and 17, I hit them straight down my line. The wind started picking up down the stretch and just wobbled a little bit right on 16 and same on 17.

"The speed, it took the lip of the hole there, it was pretty brutal."

