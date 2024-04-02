Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024: What is it, who is playing and when is it live on Sky Sports?

The future stars of the women’s game get to test themselves at the home of The Masters this week, with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur live on Sky Sports.

Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad arrives as world amateur No 1 and the pre-tournament favourite, having finished a shot behind the winners in each of the previous two years, while 2022 champion Anna Davis returns for her third appearance.

Seven top-10 finishers from last year's contest return this time around, while 15-year-old Asterisk Talley is the youngest player in the field and Emilia Migliaccio is the only player to have appeared in every edition of the ANWA.

Image: Emilia Migliaccio speaks with Carolina Lopez-Chacarra ahead of her latest Augusta National Women's Amateur appearance

Charlotte Heath and Lottie Woad are the two English players in the field, with Scotland's Hannah Darling another former Curtis Cup player who's part of a 72-strong international field.

The first 36 holes are played on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday, with the entire field then getting to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Image: Can Ingrid Lindblad deliver as pre-tournament favourite and win the Augusta National Women's Amateur?

Only the top 30 and ties from the first two days make the cut and get to feature in the final round, which also takes place at Augusta National and on the same course where The Masters will take the following week.

Future major champion Jennifer Kupcho won the inaugural event in 2019 before the contest was cancelled a year later due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Japan's Tsubasa Kajitani claiming victory via a play-off in 2021.

Davis then became the youngest winner in the tournament's history with a one-shot victory in 2022, before Rose Zhang claimed victory in last year's contest with a dramatic play-off victory ahead of her turning professional.

Image: Anna Davis claimed a one-shot victory in 2022

How can I watch live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will once again show live coverage from all three rounds, with the action live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the final round being live on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.

The event marks the start of 12 consecutive days of live output on Sky Sports Golf, with all four rounds of the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open - the final qualifying event for The Masters - and weekend coverage of the LPGA Tour's T-Mobile Match Play also available, along with the Ladies European Tour's Australian Women's Classic.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is live from Augusta National on Sunday, ahead of over 60 hours of live coverage across the seven days of tournament week for The Masters.

Watch the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week live on Sky Sports. Coverage from the opening two rounds is live from 6.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, before the final round is live from Augusta National on Saturday at 5pm.

Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.