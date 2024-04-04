Augusta National Women’s Amateur: England's Lottie Woad leads by two going into final round

England's Lottie Woad will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Woad was one of just five players to break par on Thursday due to strong winds at Champions Retreat Golf Club, the 20-year-old adding a 71 to her opening 68 to reach five under par.

Gianna Clemente and Maisie Filler are Woad's nearest challengers on three under, with Scotland's Hannah Darling two shots further back after following an opening 66 with a 77.

"A lot of wind, definitely a grind," Woad said. "I was just trying to make pars and holed a few nice ones. That's probably one of the best one unders I've shot in a long time."

Woad's playing partner Anna Davis, the 2022 winner, missed the cut by a shot after being handed a one-shot penalty for slow play on the 17th.

Davis became the youngest winner in the tournament's history with a one-shot victory in 2022, before Rose Zhang claimed victory in last year's contest with a dramatic play-off victory ahead of her turning professional.

Image: Anna Davis became the youngest winner in Augusta National Women’s Amateur history with a one-shot victory in 2022

A statement from the tournament committee read: "Her group, which included Lottie Woad and Maria Jose Marin, was notified that they were out of position multiple times during their second round.

"While being timed, Davis received her first bad time after playing her second stroke on hole No 5 and received her second bad time following her second stroke on hole No 17.

"She was subsequently assessed a one-stroke penalty, which was applied on hole No 17."

The cut fell at three over par, with 35 players advancing to Saturday's final round at Augusta National. All players are invited to play a practice round at the Masters venue on Friday.

