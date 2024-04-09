The Masters 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Augusta National

New tee times have been announced for the opening round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Play was due to begin at 8am local time (1pm BST), only to be delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to adverse weather.

The opening major of the year will now begin at 3.30pm UK time, with the delay meaning that the later starters - including Tiger Woods - will have to return on Friday to complete their first rounds.

Follow live updates from the opening round of The Masters.

Updated tee times - Starting at Hole One

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 2:00pm

1530: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

1542: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, X Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It's five years since Tiger Woods shocked the world by winning The Masters. We revisit his iconic win in 2019 with a selection of his best shots from the week

1544: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1606: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)

1618: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

1630: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), X Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

1642: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1654: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English

1706: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

1718: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henley

1736: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1748: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1800: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As The Masters approaches, watch a selection of the best and worst shots from Rory McIlroy at Augusta National

1812: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sir Nick Faldo believes Scottie Scheffler's attitude to golf is what sets him apart from his rivals.

1824: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1836: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray

1848: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1900: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), X Neal Shipley

1912: Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1924: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), X Stewart Hagestad

1942: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1954: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)

2006: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk

2018: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

2030: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

2042: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods is back at Augusta as he prepares for this year's Masters - can he win it for a sixth time?

2054: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

2106: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

Image: Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka finished in a tie for second at The Masters last year

2118: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

2130: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 7:30pm

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content over the weekend and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.

Who will win The Masters? Watch exclusively live this week on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Masters and lots more golf with NOW.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search