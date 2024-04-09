The Masters 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Augusta National

Opening round delayed by two-and-a-half hours; Masters champion Jon Rahm to tee off at 6pm BST; Rory McIlroy due out now at 6.12pm; Tiger Woods starts at 8.54pm and will finish R1 on Friday; watch the opening round on Thursday live from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf
New tee times have been announced for the opening round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Play was due to begin at 8am local time (1pm BST), only to be delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to adverse weather.
The opening major of the year will now begin at 3.30pm UK time, with the delay meaning that the later starters - including Tiger Woods - will have to return on Friday to complete their first rounds.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1530: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp
1542: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, X Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)
1544: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1606: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)
1618: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau
1630: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), X Jasper Stubbs (Aus)
1642: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1654: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English
1706: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau
1718: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henley
1736: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler
1748: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1800: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap
1812: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1824: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1836: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray
1848: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1900: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), X Neal Shipley
1912: Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1924: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), X Stewart Hagestad
1942: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
1954: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)
2006: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk
2018: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama
2030: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
2042: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young
2054: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa
2106: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)
2118: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala
2130: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content over the weekend and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.
Who will win The Masters? Watch exclusively live this week on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Masters and lots more golf with NOW.
