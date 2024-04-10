The Masters Par 3 contest: Rickie Fowler wins as five players make a hole-in-one at Augusta National

Rickie Fowler claimed a two-shot victory in the traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters, as five players fired holes-in-one at Augusta National.

Fowler, who will feature at The Masters for the first time since 2020, registered five birdies in a bogey-free 22 on the par-three course to top the leaderboard ahead of Sepp Straka, JT Poston and amateur Santiago de la Fuente.

The 35-year-old had wife Allison as his caddie and daughter Maya on the course with him during his victory, with Fowler now looking to become the first player in history to win the Par 3 Contest and The Masters tournament in the same week.

Image: Rickie Fowler claimed a two-shot win in The Masters Par 3 Contest

Straka made a hole-in-one at the fifth hole to grab a share of second with Poston and De la Fuente, while Austin Eckroat finished three strokes back in fifth ahead of Thorbjorn Olesen and former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, Luke List and Gary Woodland all posted aces at the sixth hole, while Lucas Glover nailed his tee shot at the seventh hole, with the five holes-in-one achieved during the event equalling last year's total.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryder Cup hero Viktor Hovland holed out on the sixth hole

Byson DeChambeau made a slam-dunk par at the eighth hole, having found water off the tee, with the former US Open champion joining Ryan Fox and two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal among the group on level par.

Only 16 players completed an official total, with the majority of the field not registering their scores after letting wives, partners, friends, children and even grandchildren take shots for them during the family-friendly event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau slam dunked his tee shot at the eighth during the Par 3 Contest but it was his second attempt

Among those non-golfers to impress was Bubba Watson's daughter, Dakota, who took the plaudits after holing a string of long-range putts during a remarkable performance.

Attention now turns to the tournament itself, where thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are set to disrupt the opening round. Delays are likely on Thursday, although the forecast is better for the rest of The Masters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bubba Watson's daughter Dakota holed three incredible putts during the Par 3 Contest

