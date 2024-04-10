The Masters 2024: Will bad weather and thunderstorms disrupt opening round at Augusta National?

Will the weather disrupt The Masters? Could storms delay the start at Augusta National? Full forecast for the opening round and the rest of the tournament; Watch all four days exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf
The Masters is scheduled to get under way on Thursday, exclusively live on Sky Sports, but could thunderstorms and strong winds impact the opening round at Augusta National?
Adverse weather delay has forced at least one suspension in play in each of the past five editions of The Masters, while rain has been experienced in over half of the 88 previous editions of the event.
Sunshine conditions and light winds greeted the players for Wednesday's practice round, as they had the previous two days, although the weather is set to change for the opening round of the major season.
The latest forecast has a '90 per cent chance' of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday morning, with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour expected, with the possibility of storms returning again later in the day.
The weather issued by tournament officials on Wednesday morning said: "A cold front is forecast to bring a band of rain and scattered thunderstorms through the region between 6AM-1PM (11am-4pm BST) Thursday.
"Heavy rainfall and occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated over this period. A lull in precipitation should occur behind the cold front between 1-4PM (BST) before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms drift back into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours."
Strong winds continue into Friday, with gusts expected to reach 30mph, although conditions will be less humid and sunshine is scheduled to return.
The weekend forecast is about as perfect as the tournament could hope for, with warm and sunny conditions and winds significantly less than the previous two days, meaning the event will be able to get back on track if there are any delays earlier in the week.
"Windy conditions persist Friday under mostly sunny skies as a dry and stable airmass settles into the area," the weather update said. "Mostly sunny skies can be expected through the weekend with west to south-westerly winds in the 7-15 mph range."
The Masters has not finished on a Monday since 1983, when Seve Ballesteros claimed a four-shot victory, with that run set to continue this week despite the questionable forecast for the opening day of the tournament.
