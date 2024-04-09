The Masters tee times: Scottie Scheffler grouped with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy has been grouped with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the 88th Masters at Augusta National.

McIlroy arrives at the opening major of the year off the back of a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open and aiming to win the only major required to complete the career Grand Slam, having posted six top-10 finishes at Augusta National since his 2014 PGA Championship victory.

The Northern Irishman will go out at 10.42am (3.42pm BST) on Thursday alongside Schauffele and pre-tournament favourite Scheffler, who has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players this year and is now looking to secure the Green Jacket for a second time in three years.

Reigning champion Jon Rahm begins his bid to become the first back-to-back winner of The Masters since Tiger Woods in the group before, going out at 10.30am on the opening day with Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick and US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap.

Thursday's key tee times (all BST)

1518 Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1530 Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1542 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1554 Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1824 Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

1836 Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

1848 Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

1900 Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

