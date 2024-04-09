The Masters 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Augusta National

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 2:00pm

Starting at Hole One

1300: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

1312: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, X Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)

1324: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1336: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)

1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

1400: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), X Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

1412: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1424: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English

1436: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

1448: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henley

1506: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1518: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1530: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

1542: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1554: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1606: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray

1618: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1630: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), X Neal Shipley

1642: Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1654: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), X Stewart Hagestad

1712: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1724: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1736: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk

1748: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1812: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

1836: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

1900: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 7:30pm

