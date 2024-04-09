The Masters 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Augusta National

Masters champion Jon Rahm tees off at 3.30pm; Rory McIlroy is in the next group at 3.42pm along with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler; Tiger Woods tees off at 6.24pm; watch Featured Group coverage from 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports Golf, with extra feeds available via the red button
Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1300: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp
1312: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, X Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)
1324: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)
1336: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)
1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau
1400: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), X Jasper Stubbs (Aus)
1412: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)
1424: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English
1436: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau
1448: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henley
1506: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler
1518: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1530: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap
1542: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
1554: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)
1606: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray
1618: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1630: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), X Neal Shipley
1642: Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)
1654: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), X Stewart Hagestad
1712: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
1724: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1736: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk
1748: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama
1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1812: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa
1836: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)
1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala
1900: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
