Sky Sports Golf podcast - The Masters special: Scottie Scheffler 'ticking every box' for Augusta glory?

Scottie Scheffler’s hopes for more major glory, Rory McIlroy’s Grand Slam bid and Tiger Woods’ prospects all feature in a bumper Masters special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Former Ryder Cup player David Howell and expert coach Tim Barter join Josh Antmann to look ahead to the opening major of the year, where Jon Rahm returns as defending champion after last year's impressive four-shot victory at Augusta National.

The guests share their memories of playing and visiting Augusta National and what makes the course so challenging to play, plus discuss the key areas of a golfer's game that are needed to impress around one of the sport's most iconic venues.

The trio reflect on pre-tournament favourite Scheffler's impressive start to the campaign and whether he can be stopped in his pursuit of a second Masters victory in three years, with Barter backing the American to continue his remarkable consistency.

"He's one of the most complete players I've ever seen," Barter said. "He has every box ticked, so don't expect this guy to go away. This guy's here to stay.

"This guy works harder than just about anybody out there. It's incredible. He has a brilliant touch around the greens, a temperament to die for and he's just ticking every single box. Outside of injury and the putter cooling down significantly, he's going to be very hard to knock off world No 1."

The panel look at McIlroy's pre-Masters visits to Butch Harmon and how a third-place finish at the Valero Texas Open can fuel his hopes of ending his major drought, which stretches back to 2014, plus debate whether Rahm's LIV Golf appearances will be enough to find form and defend.

They discuss whether Woods can complete 72 holes and break the record for most consecutive cuts made at The Masters, having battled injury in recent seasons, plus look at whether a first-timer or surprise package could make an unlikely bid for the Green Jacket.

All three offer their Masters predictions, with former major champions, Augusta rookies and LIV Golf players among those mentioned as potential options to back instead of Scheffler for victory this week.

