The Masters: Tiger Woods targets more major success and historic sixth victory at Augusta National

Tiger Woods insists he can still create more golfing history and claim a record-equalling sixth Masters victory at Augusta National this week.

Woods claimed a 15th major title with a dramatic one-shot win in the 2019 contest, his first in 11 years, although he has played a limited schedule in recent seasons after suffering career-threatening leg and ankle injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

The former world No 1 used The Masters as his competitive return to action in April 2022 but has made only six starts since, with half resulting in mid-tournament withdrawals and only two of the events seeing him complete 72 holes.

Woods has only played once so far this season on the PGA Tour

Woods withdrew ahead of the final day of last year's contest at Augusta National due to injury and then saw his comeback appearance at February's Genesis Invitational cut short by illness, although he still feels he can add to his major tally.

"If everything comes together, I think I can get one more [major]," Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference. "I still think they [things coming together to win] can. I don't know when that day is, when that day comes, but I still think that I can. I haven't got to that point where I don't think I can't."

Tiger on limited schedule: 'I wasn't ready to play'

Woods had set himself a "tournament a month" target after competing in the Hero World Challenge in December, although has only played once so far in 2024 after sitting out the Florida Swing - including The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

"I wasn't ready to play," Woods explained. "My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. I thought that when I was at Hero [World Challenge], once a month would be a really nice rhythm. It hasn't worked out that way.

"Now we have major championships every month from here through July. So now the once a month hopefully kicks in.

"The ankle doesn't hurt anymore. It's fused. It's other parts of my body that now have to take the brunt of it. The back, the knee, other parts of the body have to take the load of it, so it's just the endurance capability of walking and being on my feet for a long time."

Woods played the back nine with Will Zalatoris on Monday before taking on the front nine on Tuesday with regular playing partners Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, while this week's event could see him break Gary Player's record of 23 consecutive cuts made at The Masters.

Speaking about Woods' performance, Zalatoris said: "He played great. He outdrove me a couple times so there was some chirping going on. So, you know, he looks great. He's moving as well as he can be. With everything he's gone through, it's pretty amazing to see how good he's swinging it."

Ryder Cup on the horizon for Woods?

Woods has been widely tipped to be Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain, having previously served as a vice-captain in the 2016 contest and also as playing captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup, with the 48-year-old revealing talks are expected next week with the PGA of America about the possibility.

"It's something that Seth [Waugh, chief executive of the PGA of America] and I are going to sit back and talk about it after this event. I said I'm going to be busy for a couple weeks, so let me focus on getting through this week and hopefully getting another jacket, and then we can sit back and talk about it next week."

The possibility of Rory McIlroy finally completing the Grand Slam this week was also discussed, with Woods insisting it is "just a matter of time" for the Northern Irishman to become the first player since him to win all four majors.

"No question, he'll do it at some point," Woods said. "Rory's too talented, too good. He's going to be playing this event for a very long time. He'll get it done. It's just a matter of when.

"I think that Rory will be a great Masters champion one day, and it could be this week. You never know. I just think that just, again, the talent that he has, the way he plays the game and the golf course fits his eye, it's just a matter of time."

