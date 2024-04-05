The Masters: Tiger Woods set to play at Augusta with tournament added to player's schedule

Tiger Woods is set to play The Masters at Augusta, with the tournament added to the 15-time major champion's schedule.

The five-time Masters champion was included on the list of players set to compete at the first men's major of the year, with the news confirmed on his website on Friday.

Woods will speak to the media as part of pre-tournament press conferences on Tuesday.

More to follow...

