Jon Rahm: Masters champion 'still loves the PGA Tour' and says he hopes to compete there again

Masters champion Jon Rahm has said that he still loves the PGA Tour despite his defection to LIV Golf in December of last year, adding "I hope I can compete there again."

Criticising Rahm's move to the Saudi-backed tour, former American golfer turned commentator Brandel Chamblee said on Monday that the Spaniard's decision was "heavily fertilized in greed".

When addressing the media ahead of his title defence at Augusta National, Rahm reiterated he made the switch in the interests of his family - but admitted that he has missed being involved at certain PGA Tour events to start 2024.

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 2:00pm

The Masters - Live Thursday 11th April 7:30pm

"I understood my position and I understood that it could be, what I hoped, a step towards more of an agreement [between the PGA Tour and LIV]," Rahm said.

"At the end of the day, I did what I thought was best for me and my family."

He added: "It's no secret that there's some venues that I miss being at. Not being at Palm Springs, Torrey [Pines], Phoenix and LA wasn't the easiest - those are venues that I absolutely love.

"I still love the PGA Tour and I still hope at some point I can compete there again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of The Masters, Brandel Chamblee slammed defending champion Jon Rahm's decision to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf claiming the decision was based purely on greed

Chamblee slams Rahm for turning his back on his principles

Chamblee had said on Monday evening: "Jon Rahm thought his departure was gonna be the tipping point.

"It wasn't the tipping point at all but, generally speaking, I think that he went from being viewed as his own man to being somebody that could be bought.

"He went from being viewed as somebody who would state their principle very clearly of history and legacy, and then turns back on those principles for money and finances."

Bryce DeChambeau, one of 13 LIV golfers competing in the field this week, addressed the possibility of a LIV winner at Augusta National, saying: "I think if a LIV player were to win, including myself, I think we'd all be extremely excited and happy for whoever that individual is.

"I'm not so sure for the other side, but that's for them to make up their own emotional state I guess you could say."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the action at Augusta National this week, some of Sky Sports' top pundits pick their 2024 Masters champion

Rahm calls for rankings change so 'everybody to compete'

Joaquin Niemann, who has won two of LIV's first three events in 2024, meanwhile was critical of the continued lack of recognition for breakaway tour in the official world rankings this week, labelling them "a lie" when speaking to the BBC this week.

Rahm, addressing the same issue, said: "There's a lot of people a lot smarter than me that could figure this out in a much more efficient way.

"But the obvious answer is that there's got to be a way for certain players on whatever tour to be able to work their way in.

"I don't know what that looks like. But there's got to be a fair way for everybody to compete."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm believes there is room for both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to co-exist

Rahm became the fourth Spanish winner in Masters history with his victory last April, when a final-round 69 saw him finish four shots ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

"It's so hard to put that experience into words," Rahm said. "It is the biggest tournament in the world, with no offense to anything else, but it's probably the most followed one by people that don't even play golf.

Image: Jon Rahm celebrates his Masters triumph at Augusta National last year

"That's I think what makes the difference. Your notoriety goes up quite a bit. But it's also the tradition... by being the only venue we keep coming back to year after year, all the traditions, all the shots, all the stories make it so, so special.

"In my case, last year being Seve [Ballesteros]'s birthday, Easter, and all the many coincidences that happened to happen on that Sunday is what made it so special."

Sir Nick Faldo, however, has questioned whether Rahm will have the intensity to join an illustrious club and successfully defend his title this week to join himself, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to do so.

The 29-year-old last featured on the PGA Tour at August's Tour Championship and hasn't played on the DP World Tour since the DP World Tour Championship in November.

"I think he feels that [lack of intensity]," Faldo told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I know that he made comments about watching Riviera [Genesis Invitational] and thought he wished he was there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sir Nick Faldo says Jon Rahm will have to step up the intensity of his play if he is to be in with a chance of defending his Masters title

"I thought The Players was good and I bet he wished he was in there. He has been playing resort courses in shorts for the past couple of months and hasn't really been tested yet.

"He's a hell of a player, but he's going to have to make a little bit of effort to step it up and get the right intensity. Whether coming into defend you can do it, or whether he's just not quite sharp enough because he hasn't tested himself quite as much, we'll have to wait and see.

"I wish him all the best but I hope the [back-to-back winners] club stays at three!"

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all the action from the Masters LIVE only on Sky Sports, starting on April 11th on Sky Sports Golf

The Masters is upon us and you can watch all the tremendous action and intense drama from Augusta live on Sky Sports, from Thursday 11th April - Sunday 14th April.

Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content over the weekend and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.

Who will win The Masters? Watch live from April 11-14 exclusively on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 11 from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Masters and lots more golf with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.