Who will win The Masters? Sky Sports Golf pundits predict who could challenge Scottie Scheffler at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favourite to add to his major tally at The Masters, but who will challenge the world No 1 for victory at Augusta National?

Scheffler has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and defended his title at The Players this year, with the 2022 Masters champion arriving off the back of a runner-up finish at last month's Texas Children's Houston Open.

The American was unable to defend the Green Jacket last year, finishing 10th as Jon Rahm claimed a four-shot win, although Scheffler will have another opportunity to join Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson as players this century to win multiple editions of The Masters.

Among those looking to challenge Scheffler will be Rory McIlroy, who has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam, while Rahm bids to become the first back-to-back Masters champion since Woods defended in 2002.

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka will also be hoping to impress, while US Open winner Wyndham Clark makes his Augsta debut and Xander Schauffele is among those chasing a maiden major title.

Nine of the last 13 winners of The Masters have been first-time major champions, so could we get a surprise winner of the Green Jacket? Ahead of the tournament, exclusively live on Sky Sports, the Sky Sports Golf team offer their predictions on who could impress this week…

Rich Beem

"It's hard to call Ludvig Åberg an outside pick when he's in the world's top 10, but nobody has won The Masters in his debut appearance since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 and it's a hard thing to do!"

Andrew Coltart

"Jason Day has really started to come into form over the past couple of years again. He was very unfortunate last year when vertigo returned and he struggled to a final-round 80, but still registered a top-40 finish that week.

"He's one of the best putters in the world and has started to play well again. Day was second there in 2011 and likes a low score around Augusta National."

Dame Laura Davies

"Adrian Meronk is one of the LIV Golf players here and is a long shot to impress. I love his game and I think Augusta National suits him with the way that he hits it."

Nick Dougherty

"There are no weaknesses for Tommy Fleetwood and I really like that his iron play is going to be able to find the compartments on the greens. It looks like there are big greens at Augusta National but there's not.

"Fleetwood is a great all-rounder and has pinpoint nature with his iron play. He will be brilliant at that, has the distance control needed and is tidy around the greens when you do miss them, which is going to happen around there."

Butch Harmon

"I think Tommy Fleetwood to break out and win a major. He's a right-to-left player and he has a great type of game for Augusta. He's improved in our two years together in pretty much every aspect of his game.

"He's a very consistent player and he handles the situation well when he gets in there. He had a good chance to win two majors last year, has won on the DP World Tour but hasn't won over here.

"I think he's ready to break out. I think he's going to give himself a great chance and he's playing with a lot of confidence. As a person who just thinks Tommy is not just one of the best players in the world, but one of the nicest guys in the world, too, I hope he can get it done."

Paul McGinley

"Will Zalatoris is slowly showing a return to form after a serious back injury.

"He has performed very well in majors in the past, with three runner-up finishes, and has proven stellar play from tee to green - an absolute must nowadays around Augusta National."

Ewen Murray

"Despite seven runner-up finishes without winning on the PGA Tour, I don't think Cameron Young has done a lot wrong when in contention. On several of those occasions, others in the chasing pack have produced special shots or moments to defeat him.

"A long shot perhaps to win your first event at Augusta National, but I think it's a possibility!"

Wayne Riley

"Joaquin Niemann is playing so well in the LIV Golf League right now and must be delighted to get an invite to The Masters, which could be a good sign on how the game is maybe getting closer to coming together. Would it really be that much of a surprise if Niemann won?"

Could McIlroy complete the Grand Slam?

McIlroy has had 20 major top-10s since winning the PGA Championship for a second time in 2014, the most recent of his four major titles, with the Northern Irishman still searching for the only major required to complete the career Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old made a strong start to the year on the DP World Tour but failed to replicate that on the PGA Tour, going into the Valero Texas Open having failed to finish higher than 19th in his previous five appearances.

McIlroy has four top-fives at Augusta National, including a runner-up finish behind Scheffler in 2022, with former PGA champion Rich Beem believing he will be motivated to end his major drought.

"You'd be stupid not to pick Scheffler right now because he's obviously the hottest and greatest player in the world, but I'm going to go with McIlroy," Beem told Sky Sports. "I think McIlroy can play his absolute best when he has a chip on his shoulder, and I think he has a chip on his shoulder right now.

"He hasn't been playing at his best. He may have got the win in Dubai earlier in the year, but he hasn't really produced anything on the PGA Tour this season. Scheffler has all the focus right now and I can see that firing him up for sure.

"The weight of the career Grand Slam is going to be there but I think he's going to focus more on the fact that Scheffler is getting all the attention, and I don't think that sits well with him."

