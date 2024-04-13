The Masters 2024 tee times: Full pairings and UK start times from third round at Augusta National

Pairings and tee times for the third round of the 88th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

Starting at Hole One

1435 Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1445 Russell Henley, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

1455 Luke List, Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

1505 Tom Kim (Kor), Jake Knapp

1515 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Adam Scott

1525 Jon Rahm (Esp), Grayson Murray

1535 Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

1545 Keegan Bradley, JT Poston

1555 Camilo Villegas (Col), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1605 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1625 Phil Mickelson, Sahith Theegala

1635 Adam Hadwin (Can), Jason Day (Aus)

1645 Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)

1655 Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Will Zalatoris

1705 Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1715 Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (x)

1725 Corey Conners (Can), Harris English

1735 Brook Koepka, Taylor Moore

Image: Brooks Koepka heads into the weekend on two over after back-to-back 73s

1745 Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1755 Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1815 Sepp Straka (Aut), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1825 Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1835 Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

1845 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1855 Danny Willett (Eng), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1905 Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1915 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

1925 Cameron Davis (Aus), Collin Morikawa

1935 Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1945 Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau

