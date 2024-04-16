Chevron Championship tee times: Nelly Korda grouped with defending champion Lilia Vu for first women's major of 2024

World No 1 Nelly Korda and defending champion Lilia Vu have been grouped together for the first two rounds of the first women's major of 2024, the Chevron Championship, which is live on Sky Sports from 3pm on Thursday.

Korda is chasing fifth-straight win to continue her remarkable 2024, while Vu - second only to Korda in the world rankings - is hoping to add to the two major titles she secured last year. Another two-time major winner, Minjee Lee, completes a rather formidable grouping, with the Australian currently ranked fifth in the world.

Image: One of Lilia Vu's two major wins in 2023 came at the Women's British Open at Walton Heath

In terms of English interest, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Georgia Hall - a former major winner at the 2018 Women's British Open - have been grouped together, while 20-year-old amateur Lottie Woad, winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month, is in a group with Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden.

Charley Hull, still searching for her maiden major success after nine top-10 finishes - including three runners-up placings - is grouped with American pair Alison Lee and Angela Stanford.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is in the opening groupings on day one; Ireland's Leona Maguire is grouped with Grace Kim and Swedish three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist; Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh tees off with Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Shinsil Bang of South Korea.

Elsewhere, France's Celine Boutier, China's Ruoning Yin and Allisen Corpuz, all major winners in 2023, have been grouped together.

Starting at Hole One

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

1315: Isi Gabsa (Ger), Stephanie Meadow (NIre), Kristen Gillman

1326: Olivia Cowan (Ger), A Lim Kim (Kor), Isabella Fierro (Mex)

1337: Marina Alex, Jenny Shin (Kor), Maja Stark (Swe)

1348: Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano

1359: Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Bailey Tardy

1410: Leona Maguire (Ire), Grace Kim (Aus), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

1421: Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul (Tha)

1432: Robyn Choi (Aus), Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Jin Hee Im (Kor)

1443: X Chun-Wei Wu (Tpe), Caroline Masson (Ger), Lindsey Weaver-Wright

1454: Matilda Castren (Fin), Ryann O'Toole, Gaby Lopez (Mex)

1505: Shinsil Bang (Kor), Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Gemma Dryburgh (Sco)

1815: Yuna Nishimura (Jpn), Jasmine Suwannapura (Tha), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den)

1826: Jiyai Shin (Kor), Savannah Grewal (Can), In Gee Chun (Kor)

1837: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall (Eng)

Image: England's Georgia Hall will be looking to secure her second major title at the Chevron Championship

1848: Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen (Tha), Amy Yang (Kor)

1859: Yani Tseng (Tpe), Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Cheyenne Knight

1910: Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Hye-Jin Choi (Kor), Hannah Green (Aus)

1921: Hae Ran Ryu (Kor), Mone Inami (Jpn), Albane Valenzuela (Sui)

1932: Polly Mack (Ger), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Den), Stephanie Kyriacou (Aus)

1943: Miyu Yamashita (Jpn), Perrine Delacour (Fra), Sarah Kemp (Aus)

1954: Aditi Ashok (Ind), Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson (Aus)

2005: Moriya Jutanugarn (Tha), So Mi Lee (Kor), Ruixin Liu (Chn)

Starting at Hole 10

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

1315: Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu (Tpe), Minami Katsu (Jpn)

1326: Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

1337: Mao Saigo (Jpn), Yu Jin Sung (Kor), Jeongeun Lee6 (Kor)

1348: Yuka Saso (Jpn), Xiyu Lin (Chn), Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha)

1359: Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Linn Grant (Swe)

1410: Jin Young Ko (Kor), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), So Yeon Ryu (Kor)

1421: Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson (Can), Lydia Ko (Nzl)

1432: X Yana Wilson, Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg (Swe)

1443: X Megan Schofill, Maria Fassi (Mex), Hira Naveed (Aus)

1454: Akie Iwai (Jpn), Yan Liu (Chn), Hee Young Park (Kor)

1505: Auston Kim, X Jasmine Koo, Bianca Pagdanganan (Phi)

1815: Sophia Popov (Ger), Yu Liu (Chn), Linnea Strom (Swe)

1826: Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit (Ger), Peiyun Chien (Tpe)

1837: Eun-Hee Ji (Kor), Lizette Salas, Lucy Li

1848: Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn)

1859: Celine Boutier (Fra), Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin (Chn)

Image: Allisen Corpuz won the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach last year

1910: Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee (Aus), Lilia Vu

1921: Charley Hull (Eng), Alison Lee, Angela Stanford

Image: Can England's Charley Hull finally claim her first major title at the Chevron Championship?

1932: X Lottie Woad (Eng), Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), Gabriela Ruffels (Aus)

1943: Narin An (Kor), Celine Borge (Nor), Azahara Munoz (Esp)

1954: Trichat Cheenglab (Tha), Weiwei Zhang (Chn), Paula Reto (Rsa)

2005: Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin (Chn), X Ela Anacona (Arg)

